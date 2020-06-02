Horseracing back on track for SA following move into level 3 lockdown

Cape Town - Local horseracing is back in the saddle after getting the all-clear from the government following the decision to move the Covid-19 lockdown to level 3, which allows for the opening of non-contact sports. There’s a full programme for horseracing fans to look forward to over the next few weeks, beginning with a 10 race meeting on the Greyville Polytrack in Durban. There will be a meeting at today at the Vaal, one in Kenilworth, Cape Town, on Wednesday, one at the Vaal again on Thursday and one on Friday at Fairview in Port Elizabeth. In terms of government demands, the National Horseracing Authority has made it clear that all meetings will be run behind closed doors. Field sizes will be restricted to 12 runners, with the exception of Pattern races (14 runners allowed). Kenilworth Racing co-chairman Robert Bloomberg said: “Our training centres have been fully operational since March 14, so we are fully Covid-19 compliant, with stringent protocols successfully in place.

“These measures have been extended to our racecourses, with a multitude of conditions attached to ensure the safeguarding of the health and safety of all role-players and participants.

“We were only prevented from racing under level 4 due to a horse travel embargo, aligned with exercise restrictions that have since been lifted for level 3, so although it's an added bonus that non-contact professional sport is now allowed, we don’t just qualify to race under that sector.

“Racing behind closed doors, in essence, means that no members of the public - which would include owners - are allowed on course. Only essential staff members, which would be jockeys, trainers, grooms, licensed officials and racing operator staff, will in the main be allowed.”

According to the regulations from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, jockeys will be restricted to ride in the region of their choice and cannot move between provinces. They will be allowed to make one move prior to the recommencement of racing.

Champion racehorse trainer Jonathan Snaith said: “Horseracing behind closed doors is basically what we do every day - exercising our horses, with no spectators whatsoever.

“Racing behind closed doors is currently conducted in Hong Kong, Australia, the US, Japan, Singapore, Sweden and France.”

Kenilworth will stage the Grade3 Variety Club Stakes over 1600m next Tuesday, June 9, alongside three listed races - the Sweet Chestnut Stakes over 1600m, and the Somerset 1200 and Perfect Promise Sprint, both over 1200m.

Gold Circle announced that their Champions Season showpiece, the Grade 1 Vodacom Durban July over 2200m, will be run on Saturday, July 25. The meeting usually takes place on the first Saturday of July, but was moved to the last Saturday of the month due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

