Hospital's fast reaction helped 8-year-old boy survive being crushed by a concrete slab









Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Playing in the garden, the last thing 8-year-old Maxwell Franseman expected was to be crushed by a concrete slab dislodged from a nearby wall. Lize Franseman rushed her son to the local clinic where he was stabilised while doctors called the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for assistance. The hospital’s medical staff waited for the ambulance to arrive from the family’s home in Citrusdal - 80km away and a two-hour journey from Cape Town. On arrival, Maxwell underwent an ultrasound and X-rays that found he had internal injuries and numerous fractures to his ribcage. Thanks to the swift reaction and expert care by the clinical staff, Maxwell will be able to live a normal life and intends to become a policeman. According to chief executive Chantel Cooper, the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Emergency Centre is the best hope for children like Maxwell to survive acute injuries or other potentially life-threatening medical conditions.

“Our emergency centre is the only paediatric emergency centre in southern Africa. Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the function of the centre is to provide high-quality, evidence-based medical, surgical, nursing and paramedical services.”

She said the upgrade and expansion of the emergency centre - is scheduled to be completed by October 2021 - was essential to ensure the hospital continued to provide life-saving services.

“The upgrade will provide much-needed space and afford patients and their families a significant degree of comfort when they need it most.”

Designed in partnership with the clinical team, improvements to the Emergency Centre will include an upgrade of medical and trauma resuscitation areas, an increase in the number of consultation and procedure rooms and the addition of two isolation cubicles.

The project will also make provision for a burns treatment room, a calm room and a safe space for children who have experienced violence.

Cooper thanked all supporters of the Cape Town Big Walk for their support. “Our heartfelt appreciation! Every cent goes to funding projects that change children’s lives (and the lives of those who love them).”

The hospital is a beneficiary of the Cape Town Big Walk, taking place on Sunday, March 22. Entry costs R45. To register, visit www.webtickets.co.za or sign up at a Pick n Pay outlet.