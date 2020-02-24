Lize Franseman rushed her son to the local clinic where he was stabilised while doctors called the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for assistance.
The hospital’s medical staff waited for the ambulance to arrive from the family’s home in Citrusdal - 80km away and a two-hour journey from Cape Town. On arrival, Maxwell underwent an ultrasound and X-rays that found he had internal injuries and numerous fractures to his ribcage.
Thanks to the swift reaction and expert care by the clinical staff, Maxwell will be able to live a normal life and intends to become a policeman.
According to chief executive Chantel Cooper, the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Emergency Centre is the best hope for children like Maxwell to survive acute injuries or other potentially life-threatening medical conditions.