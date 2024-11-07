I still feel good, says Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks ahead of India showdown

Reeza Hendricks may well be 37 when the next T20 World Cup comes around in India, but the veteran opening batter feels that he could still have a role to play. Hendricks has been involved in two previous T20 World Cup campaigns.

The first one in Australia in 2021 was hugely frustrating for the stylish right-hander as he was forced to sit on the sidelines while the selectors persisted with an out-of-form former captain Temba Bavuma. At the time, Hendricks was on the reddest of hot streaks coming into the tournament, with a succession of half-centuries. Hendricks’ next experience was equally dire – albeit for different reasons this time.

A combination of spicy pitches in both the US and Caribbean earlier this year saw the opener lose all form and confidence as he limped through the Proteas’ most recent T20 World Cup campaign. There were many that believed that Hendricks had played his last international match for South Africa in the ill-fated T20 World Cup final defeat to India in Barbados, but white-ball coach Rob Walter has retained faith in him. Hendricks has since rediscovered his silky touch with scores of 44, nine, 51 and 51 in his last four T20I innings.

In the interim, Cricket SA’s back-to-back T20I Cricketer of the Year has also become the all-time leading run-scorer in domestic short-form cricket, highlighting both his longevity and undeniable talent. “I would love to be a part of it, but it is a couple of years away. I will take it as it comes,” Hendricks said yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s T20I opener against India at Kingsmead in Durban (5pm start). “I still feel good. A lot of guys are playing until 40, 40-plus these days, so I will try to push as long as I can – as long as the desire and passion is still there, and as long as I am still scoring runs.

“I will see how it goes. As long as I am selected and winning games for the team, I will try to push for as long as I can.

“Recently I got some runs again, and hopefully it will continue. “The World Cup was disappointing, but the conditions were quite challenging. It is part of the game, and hopefully I am out of it now and the performances will come.” There are certainly a host of potential candidates lining up to replace Hendricks at the top of the order should he trip up again.

Lions teammate Ryan Rickelton has already stepped up to fill the gaping hole left by the retired Quinton de Kock, but the likes of Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis are also snapping at Hendricks’ heels for an opportunity. “We have a good mix in the squad. There are some new faces, as well as some guys who have been around (for a while),” said Hendricks.

"If they get a chance, I am sure they will be quite eager to get out there and showcase their skills. "But for the more experienced guys, it's also another opportunity for them to show what they are about in a big series against India."