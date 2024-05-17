In-form Tristan Stubbs should bat in Proteas top-order at T20 World Cup

WATCHING Proteas youngster Tristan Stubbs bat for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL brought a smile to the faces of many South Africans as the T20 World Cup is right around the corner. Almost every South African has never doubted the talent and power that Stubbs possesses as the country has watched the youngster hit long balls down in Gqeberha for the past three seasons.

However, what many Proteas fans would’ve been worried about, like with any powerful batter, is his ability to score runs against smart teams, captains and bowlers. It is one thing to go out in the middle, swing at everything and hope it catches the middle of the bat. That method almost never works against a smart bowler who has the advantage of video analysts to help them formulate plans to keep batters quiet.

All year, Stubbs has shown he is more than just a pinch-hitter or finisher. He has shown that he has the ability to play all roles and be whatever the situation demands. Stubbs has owned the final 𝟜 like a 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐬 😎 pic.twitter.com/yMJqECZMeV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 16, 2024 This season, he has played in all 14 IPL matches for Delhi and has showcased his wide array of shots.

He now plays reverse scoops and all types of sweep shots, in addition to the solid base of strokes that he burst onto the scene with. In the 14 matches, Stubbs has batted at four, five and lower down the order. In each of the positions, the right-hander has had success as he put together 378 runs at an average of 54, with a strike rate of 191 this season.

Tristan Stubbs In IPL 2024 pic.twitter.com/nDbIikvp3K — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 14, 2024 With fellow Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen in a rich vein of form for two straight years now, Stubbs’ progress makes the Proteas’ batting stocks even stronger. The hottest question around the 23-year-old is where should coach Rob Walter position him in the batting order in the coming T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean?

Looking at Stubbs as a full package, what truly stands out is that he also has a really solid technique. Two stylish strokes, 1 result 💥



Tristan Stubbs reaches his fifty in style 🚀



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvLSG pic.twitter.com/4DacwQUuFP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2024 After all, it was his technique that impressed Test coach Shukri Conrad so much that he handed the youngster a Test debut last summer.