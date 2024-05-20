Injury to key duo clouds Stormers win in Ireland

Leighton Koopman The Stormers will be sweating over the fitness of their two playmakers Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after both dislocated fingers and will be going for scans.

Best-case scenario they’ll be ready for the Lions, but if the scans come back and it’s worse than feared, they could miss the quarter-finals in a couple of weeks. But there is positivity in the camp that they’ll be ready by next Saturday. Stormers head coach John Dobson. | Backpagepix After beating Connacht 16-12 in a hard-fought clash in Galway on Saturday, and other results not going their way, the Cape side can not jump into the top four. They currently sit in fifth and can keep the spot should they beat the Lions in two weeks in Cape Town. John Dobson, Stormers coach, said after two seasons of home play-offs, it’s maybe a good thing for his side to switch things up and take the unfamiliar route to the final.

“Our goal is to at least get to the semi-final and then we’ll see,” Dobson said after the Connacht win. “Getting knocked out of the quarter-finals after being defending champions and finalists (last season), it would not be on. We have to win that quarter-final, it’s going to be an important part of our growth, no matter where we go.” With the log so congested, the Stormers will have to wait for the final weekend of games to see exactly where they will go for the knockout match.

Ireland, Scotland or Pretoria could be their destination, and after their loss to the Bulls earlier this year, and the South African side setting the pace locally, it’s a place they would want to avoid. But if push comes to shove, the Stormers won’t take a step back for any URC side they face in the play-offs. “All of them will be tough, whether it’s Dublin, Glasgow, Pretoria or Limerick. They will all be tough. We need to go through this experience, though. “From where we were, the most important thing was to make the quarter-finals. We put ourselves under a lot of pressure with the tour (at the start of the season) and the Ospreys defeat (at home).”

Things didn’t go their way in Galway, and their attack found holes in the opposition defence but their final passes just didn’t go to hand. And that has been the story of the Stormers this season. They haven’t found their rhythm on the attack yet, and there’s still hope things will click over the next two games. But despite that, they have vowed to not change how they play over the next couple of weeks. They scored only one try in Ireland, but flyhalf Manie Libbok’s kicking boot steered them to victory. “This season, it just hasn’t stuck,” Dobson said about their attack. “It’s a very fine balancing act for us as coaches.