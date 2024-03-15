Iqraam Rayners hunting goals as Stellenbosch FC travel to Durban again

Over the past 12 months, cup draws have not been kind to Stellenbosch FC, but their coach Steve Barker has shrugged off the host of away games with the title of Willie Nelson’s 1980 country and western hit, On The Road Again. Last season, Stellenbosch were crowned inaugural Carling Knockout Cup winners without playing a single home game at any stage of the competition.

Tonight, Stellenbosch have an away game against the Amakhosi slayers Milford FC, a Motsepe Foundation Championship side who surprised friend and foe alike by defeating Kaizer Chiefs in the opening round of the Nedbank Cup a fortnight ago. Tonight’s game will be played at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, near Durban (7pm kick-off). Barker is undaunted by the challenges of playing a cup game away from home again.

“So, we’re back on the road again. We’ve had a bit of a breather from travelling (in the Premiership), so we’re looking forward to travelling for the Milford match,” said Barker. “We are excited once again to be involved in a cup competition. It’s always exciting. The Nedbank Cup is a massive trophy to play for, and that’s why it is called the ‘Cup of Dreams’. “It is nice to see teams like Milford also reaching this stage of the tournament, having pulled off a giant-killing act in the last round.

“As a club, we’re excited for the occasion [tonight].” Milford FC assistant coach Nkululeko Buthelezi said the focus at training this week was getting the players to perform to the best of their abilities. If the players succeed in that regard tonight, Milford will be able to inflict a defeat on Stellenbosch for the first time since September 2023.

“We are focusing only on the performance of the players. If players play well, then we can look forward and grow as a team,” said Buthelezi. Milford’s record of late does not inspire confidence. The KwaZulu-Natal-based team have lost three of their last five matches, and have failed to score in four of their last five matches – and are hovering just above the National First Division relegation zone as a result. One player who will be determined to score is Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners, who has been named in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad that will play two matches in Algeria next week.

He was a key player in the club’s past successes, and could figure prominently as the Cape Winelands outfit set off in pursuit of another cup quarter-final berth. He is delighted with his call-up, but Stellenbosch is his focus for now. “It is always a good opportunity to play for the national team. I am happy to be there now,” said Rayners.

“I’ll keep on focusing and keep on doing my best, first at my team, and then focus on the national team. “I was happy to win my first trophy with Stellenbosch. “We won the National First Division five years ago. I am happy to be back with the guys and win another trophy.”

Barker warned his side against complacency against the lower-tier side Milford tonight. “I’m well aware of this type of match (against the lower-tier sides)," said Barker. "We experienced it against Pretoria Callies (a First Division side) already this season. It was a tough match that could have gone either way.