JP Duminy partners with humanitarian groups to distribute food, masks
Many of the recipients are associated with the JP21 Foundation, established in 2015 by Duminy to serve as a developmental platform for talented youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Western Cape.
More than 1000 reusable fabric masks were distributed.
“As the founder of the JP21 Foundation, we have been involved in the Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha communities for over five years, and Covid-19 has kicked us all down in some way,” Duminy said.
“Therefore, we have partnered with Awqaf SA to be a part of the processes of helping to save lives.”
Awqaf SA deputy chief executive Mickaeel Collier added: “The collaboration in this project between Awqaf SA and Islamic Relief is commendable as we try to maximise the limited resources that we have at our disposal during the trying Covid-19 times.
“It is this type of collaboration during these times that avoids duplication and allows us to reach more vulnerable people as a result.”
Islamic Relief chief executive Yusuf Mohammed said the distribution was part of a larger project of food relief that the organistation conducts in communities across the country.
Awqaf SA, through its Share the Care 1 Million Free Mask campaign with the Al Kaaf Human Rights Centre, the World Memon Organisation, the Black Business Council and others, have donated 10 000 fabric masks to Islamic Relief for distribution across the city.
Cape Argus