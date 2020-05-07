JP Duminy partners with humanitarian groups to distribute food, masks

Cape Town - Former Proteas star JP Duminy joined the Share the Care campaign by Awqaf SA, in partnership with Islamic Relief South Africa, to distribute food hampers and masks in Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Century City.

Many of the recipients are associated with the JP21 Foundation, established in 2015 by Duminy to serve as a developmental platform for talented youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Western Cape.

More than 1000 reusable fabric masks were distributed.

“As the founder of the JP21 Foundation, we have been involved in the Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha communities for over five years, and Covid-19 has kicked us all down in some way,” Duminy said.

“Therefore, we have partnered with Awqaf SA to be a part of the processes of helping to save lives.”