Kaizer Chiefs could bear brunt of Khanyisa Mayo’s strikes for Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs will have a golden opportunity to see star striker Khanyisa Mayo in action first-hand on Saturday when they play hosts Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium (3.30pm kick-off). City were forced to move the game to Athlone Stadium as their Green Point venue will be used by the Stormers, who will host Irish visitors Ulster on the same day.

City are never pleased to be playing at Athlone, but if it is any consolation, Gauteng giants Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have never enjoyed playing there over the years. Mayo has been punted as one of the local players who could help to revive Chiefs’ flagging fortunes, with Amakhosi fans having urged the club to sign the player who has regularly featured among the Premiership’s leading goalscorers. He is presently second on the leading goalscorers’ list behind Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Last season, he finished second in the race for the Golden Boot behind Sundowns’ ace goal poacher Peter Shalulile. The mounting interest in Mayo has prompted City boss John Comitis to place a hefty price tag of around R38 million on him. Mayo is a versatile player who is equally at home in the playmaker’s role or playing as a winger or second striker.

City have been preparing for the Chiefs match without Mayo, who has been in Algeria with the national team. After five matches for Bafana Bafana, he has been firing blanks, and the Chiefs match may just help him regain his scoring touch. He has found the back of the net 10 times in 21 appearances for City this season.

Eric Tinkler’s team are fifth place in the standings with 31 points, two points ahead of seventh-placed Chiefs. Since there are six matches on Saturday, the results could see several changes in the log positions. City have also been without coach Tinkler, who is attending the CAF A Licence course at Safa House in Johannesburg. Speculation is rife that City are keen on midfielder Haashim Domingo, who joined the revered Moroccan powerhouse, Raja Club Athletic, last season after his departure from Sundowns.

Domingo is no stranger to Cape Town, having played for Ajax Cape Town Youth in the 2015 season. He will be an asset to City, who are in the running for a CAF slot next season and has often played in the CAF Champions League over the past few years. Footy fans in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice on Saturday afternoon because 45km down the N1, fourth-placed Stellenbosch will host KwaZulu-Natal outfit Royal AM, who are in 10th place. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Stellenbosch will welcome back their star striker Iqraam Rayners from international duty, and he is expected to keep the Royal AM outfit busy all afternoon. He has not been prolific in front of the opposition goal of late, but he has been more of a provider and has racked up several assists. Before the international break, Royal AM showed terrific form by defeating Champions League-chasing Cape Town City at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Stellenbosch, on the other hand, have been on an unbeaten Premiership streak since last season, and at this stage look unstoppable. Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker, like Tinkler, is also attending the CAF A Licence course in Johannesburg. The Mother City’s third Premiership team, Cape Town Spurs, will host Moroka Swallows at Athlone on Sunday (3.30pm).