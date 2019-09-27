Players from participating clubs with Bennett Bailey (SAFA Cape Town), Lourens de Waal (Lucky Star SA managing director) and Andrew Bothma (Cape Town Tygerberg Football Association chairperson at last night’s draw. Picture: JEFFREY ABRAHAMS/LUCKY STAR CUP

Cape Town - The Lucky Star CUP 2019 draw which took place earlier this week set the stage for the most prestigious grassroots football festival in South Africa to date. 

Junior teams from PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn into groups along with clubs from all over the country – a first for a grassroots football tournament for under-7s to under-14s in South Africa.

The Lucky Star CUP, formerly known as the Kapstadt CUP, and proudly presented by FC Kapstadt is in its ninth year and takes place from October 4 to 6 at Hartleyvale. Lucky Star SA has extended its partnership with FC Kapstadt as the tournament’s headline sponsor.

Last night’s draw was a glittering occasion with comedian and Good Hope FM sports presenter Dalin Oliver keeping guests in stitches. FC Kapstadt president and Lucky Star CUP tournament director Zaid Omar said for many young footballers it would be a dream come true to play against the likes of Chiefs, Sundowns, KZN Academy and Orlando Pirates.

“It’s a proud moment for Cape Town football. Never before has Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns participated in a grassroots football tourmanent right here in the Mother City,” said Omar.

“On behalf of FC Kapstadt, I would like express our gratitude to Lucky Star SA for placing its full support behind Cape Town’s premier grassroots football festival by agreeing a long-term partnership to benefit players, teams and clubs across South Africa, now making it a truly national tournament. Next year, with our 10th anniversary, we’re planning to make the Lucky Star CUP an international competition.”

Lucky Star SA managing director Lourens De Waal said the partnership with FC Kapstadt in the Lucky Star CUP was more than a sponsorship. It was an investment in the future leaders of South Africa.

“The Lucky Star Cup is all about grassroots development, which presents the greatest opportunities for building skills, teamwork, positive values and personal growth. The Lucky Star CUP gives Lucky Star SA the chance to make a real difference where it counts. We are passionate about the youth, about football and development, and about a healthy lifestyle,” said De Waal.

Lourens de Waal (Lucky Star SA managing director), Bennett Bailey (SAFA Cape Town), Andrew Bothma (Cape Town Tygerberg Football Association chairperson) and Anita Jacobs (Cape Town Tygerberg Football Association registration officer) at last night’s draw. Picture: JEFFREY ABRAHAMS/LUCKY STAR CUP

During the draw, Omar emphasised that the Lucky Star CUP organisers would take a zero-tolerance approach to abusive language and bad conduct by players, clubs, coaches and spectators alike. He said the Lucky Star CUP endorsed the Cape Town Tygerberg Football Association’s #PlayandRespect initiative to stamp out poor behaviour at football matches and this would be a theme throughout the tournament.

During the draw, former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United star Quinton Fortune and former Proteas ace JP Duminy also sent video messages of support and both said they would be keeping a keen eye on the tournament.

Fixtures for the Lucky Star CUP 2019 were also released:


