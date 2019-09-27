Players from participating clubs with Bennett Bailey (SAFA Cape Town), Lourens de Waal (Lucky Star SA managing director) and Andrew Bothma (Cape Town Tygerberg Football Association chairperson at last night’s draw. Picture: JEFFREY ABRAHAMS/LUCKY STAR CUP

Cape Town - The Lucky Star CUP 2019 draw which took place earlier this week set the stage for the most prestigious grassroots football festival in South Africa to date. Junior teams from PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn into groups along with clubs from all over the country – a first for a grassroots football tournament for under-7s to under-14s in South Africa.

The Lucky Star CUP, formerly known as the Kapstadt CUP, and proudly presented by FC Kapstadt is in its ninth year and takes place from October 4 to 6 at Hartleyvale. Lucky Star SA has extended its partnership with FC Kapstadt as the tournament’s headline sponsor.

Last night’s draw was a glittering occasion with comedian and Good Hope FM sports presenter Dalin Oliver keeping guests in stitches. FC Kapstadt president and Lucky Star CUP tournament director Zaid Omar said for many young footballers it would be a dream come true to play against the likes of Chiefs, Sundowns, KZN Academy and Orlando Pirates.

Bennett Bailey (SAFA Cape Town), Zaid Omar (FC Kapstadt club president and Lucky Star CUP tournament director), Lourens de Waal (Lucky Star SA managing director) and Andrew Bothma (Cape Town Tygerberg Football Association chairperson at last night’s draw. Picture: JEFFREY ABRAHAMS/LUCKY STAR CUP

“It’s a proud moment for Cape Town football. Never before has Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns participated in a grassroots football tourmanent right here in the Mother City,” said Omar.

“On behalf of FC Kapstadt, I would like express our gratitude to Lucky Star SA for placing its full support behind Cape Town’s premier grassroots football festival by agreeing a long-term partnership to benefit players, teams and clubs across South Africa, now making it a truly national tournament. Next year, with our 10th anniversary, we’re planning to make the Lucky Star CUP an international competition.”

Lucky Star SA managing director Lourens De Waal said the partnership with FC Kapstadt in the Lucky Star CUP was more than a sponsorship. It was an investment in the future leaders of South Africa.