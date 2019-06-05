TOUGH: Ammarah and Zahra

Cape Town - Karate kids Ammarah and Zahra Boltman returned home with bronze last week after representing South Africa at the African Union Sports Council Zone 6 Champs in Namibia. Sisters Ammarah, 17, and Zahra, 14, both ended third in their divisions.

Zahra is a Cadet 14/15 and Ammarah is in the Junior Division.

The lounge in the Boltman home is draped in gold, silver and bronze medals and now there’s more to add, says mom saxophonist Nuraan Boltman.

Nuraan says her daughters are strong and bold in competitions, but little ladies at home.

“They’ve been fighting the good fight of karate for four years now,” says Nuraan.

“I’m proud of the girls and what they’ve achieved in the short span of time of doing this sport.”

Ammarah has already won Sportswoman of the Year for 2019 while also juggling prefect duties as a Grade 12 pupil at Rylands Secondary School.

Ammarah and Zahra both started with Goju training in 2015 and earned their WP colours in 2017.

Zahra, who is in Grade 8 at San Souci Girls, last year won triple gold and silver at the Cheetah Challenge in Bloemfontein.

She brought home gold from the Arnold Classics and double gold from the Karate Zen Nationals in April.

She palmed gold at the Commonwealth Games last year, and silver at the League Challenge.

“I have my sights set on doing my country proud through sports. It’s a sport that keeps us disciplined and I’d advise more youth to join in as it’s also a method for self-defense with all the crime happening in our country right now,” says Zahra.

[email protected]

Daily Voice