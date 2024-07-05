Khayelitsha in for tasty night of boxing despite missing course

DESPITE the disappointing news of a star attraction withdrawing from his “Amazing Grace” fight card, the ever-passionate promoter, David Faas, is confident of delivering a memorable night of boxing at the OR Tambo Sports and Recreational Hall in Site C, Khayelitsha, this month. In commemoration of former South African president Nelson Mandela, who was born on July 18, Faas has put together a tasty eight-fight card in Khayelitsha, a community steeped in boxing history and known for producing some of the continent’s best grassroots and amateur boxing tournaments and fighters.

The show, which takes place on July 27, was set to showcase former two-time WBF bantamweight world and continental champion Mzuvukile Magwaca, who had also held the IBF Intercontinental and WBA International bantamweight titles. Mgwaca was set for a title fight against the current South African junior-featherweight champion, Bongani Mahlangu, before Magwaca was forced to pull out due to injury. The headline fight will now see the Vaal’s three-time world champion, Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi, take on Zimbabwe’s Tinashe Majoni in a WBF Intercontinental junior-bantamweight clash.

Buthelezi last laced up his gloves two years ago when he suffered a first-round stoppage against Filipino boxer Davemark Apolinario in a fight for the vacant IBO flyweight title in July 2022. The almost-forgotten son of SA boxing is now keen on returning to action against knockout specialist Majoni. The co-main event is also worthy of main event status as it will see experience and timing face speed and athleticism – a great advertisement for female boxing in the country.

This fight promises to take the roof off as Khayelitsha’s very own, fan favourite Ntombokuqala Tolashe, faces Kroonstad’s Matshidiso Mokebisi for the vacant SA female featherweight title. With six wins and four defeats, the agile Tolashe will have her hands full against the experienced Mokebisi, a former WBF International bantamweight and SA super-bantamweight queen with 18 wins (seven coming by knockout), 12 losses and two draws. In another exciting match-up, Sikelela “Six” Xatasi, from Fish Hoek, will take on Yamikani Mtambo from Malawi for the vacant ABU-SADC junior-lightweight title. Faas is excited to boost boxing in Cape Town, and more specifically Khayelitsha, once again.

“I am excited to host this event in celebration of Mandela month. This show will not only honour and celebrate our former president and leader, but it is also a big moment for Western Cape, and more specifically Khayelitsha, boxing,” said Faas. “This will be the first event in almost 10 years in Khayelitsha. We are grateful to be able to make this possible and be able to bring positivity to the youth and help steer them away from wrongdoing. Khayelitsha used to be the mecca of boxing. It has produced many world champions over the years.” As per Faas, Magwaca’s camp contacted him recently to confirm that the athlete had been battling with niggles in the same leg that he was shot in a few years back.

Magwaca was shot during a robbery in his home in a harrowing encounter in 2018 that almost cost the world-renowned boxer his life and career. He eventually got back on the proverbial horse in 2022 and made his way back to the top before earning the Western Cape provincial junior-featherweight title last year when he stopped defending champion Nasiphi Mdlangazi via knockout in the first round at the Insane Boxing event dubbed “Cape Town Rise”. He made a quick turnaround after that bout and travelled to Mexico to face Bryan Vazquez before losing via TKO.

With his eye on another title back home, Magwaca sadly alerted his team to his discomfort during training. Event organisers were informed of his inability to compete or train for “some time”. Fight card for Khayelitsha: Main event: Vacant WBF junior-bantamweight title: Gideon Buthelezi v Tinashe Majoni

Co-main event: Vacant SA female featherweight title: Ntombokuqala Tolashe v Matshidiso Mokebisi Vacant ABU-SADC junior-lightweight title fight: Sikelela Xatasi v Yamikani Mtambo Bantamweight fight (six rounds): Anathi Hela v Ayanda Gangqa

Female junior-flyweight fight (six rounds): Okuhle Mthi vs Emihle Ntunja Four-rounders: Siphe Boyana v Simamkele Finini Avuyile Mpikwa v Endinakho Mlonyeni