Kiara Fegen ‘overwhelmed with joy’ after turning bronze into gold at IMMAF world championships

Since claiming a bronze medal in Albania last year, Kiara Fegen has been fixated on making this right – and today, she can proudly “tick that golden box”. South Africa’s upcoming mixed martial arts star made history last weekend when she became the first senior South African gold medallist since 2016 at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) world championships, which took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The IMMAF world championships is the most renowned global platform for the toughest and most talented amateur mixed martial artists. Many have gone on from using this foundation to compete on the biggest professional circuits, including the UFC, UAE Warriors, the Professional Fighting Championship, BRAVE CF, the EFC and the ONE Championship. “This is unreal... I’m so overwhelmed with joy. Last year I managed to secure the bronze, but this year, I knew I wanted to get the gold – and nothing was going to stop me,” said Fegen, who beat Finland’s Iris Nihti via guillotine choke in the first round of the final to secure gold.

“I had watched her (Nihti) fight at the semi-finals and saw that she was comfortable both on the ground and standing – so my game-plan remained the same as the day before. I just put a little more pressure on her, so she could make a mistake that I could capitalise on,” said the talented grappler, who trains out of House of Tinkerbell in Johannesburg. “This was a huge win for me... I am super blessed. Winning the gold was not only a special moment, but also being selected as the South African team captain was an honour. I am extremely proud and grateful for my team.” Fegen formed part of a five-athlete team representing South Africa that included JJ Karagiannidis, Obakeng Mahura, Genevieve Tuson and Demi-Shaye Thomas.

Tuson (atomweight) and Thomas (featherweight) also earned podium spots, walking away with bronze and silver respectively. Team South Africa in front of the Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last weekend. From left to right: Coach Greg Thomas, JJ Karagiannidis, Kiara Fegen, Genevieve Tuson, Demi-Shaye Thomas and Obakeng Mahura. Photo: Supplied “Our team had challenges on tour. We were not 100 percent ourselves. It was a tough week. Some of us got sick from the different and unusual new foods. I ended up fighting both days at 66.5kg because I could not keep my weight at 70kg (lightweight),” Fegen said. “I am extremely proud and grateful for my team and everybody around me. I couldn’t have done this alone.

“I’ve got amazing people in my life – from family, coaches, training partners, sponsors, and just people in my everyday life – and I’m so blessed to have my mom, who has never given up on me even if she didn’t always agree with me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMMAF (@immafed) Fegen is one of South Africa’s most decorated amateur athletes. She is a three-time IMMAF SA champion (lightweight twice and featherweight once), an IMMAF African lightweight champion, an ACE featherweight champion, GFC featherweight champion, a 2023 IMMAF world bronze medallist and now an IMMAF world champion.