Kung Fu world champion M.J Li to launch new book

Cape Town - Undefeated Legends of Kungfu World Champion and eight-time gold medallist, Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, also known as M.J Li, is set to launch his new book on December 7, titled Kungfu Part 2: The Untold History. Speaking to the world champion after returning to Cape Town from Johannesburg to promote his book over the weekend, M.J Li said the book is a follow-up of Kungfu Part 1, which he released in October 2019, dedicated to his mother Salma Sireen Abdullah, who passed away three months before the book launch.

Kungfu Part 2 is in memory of his beloved father, Shaikh Abdullah Chafeker, who passed away in February 2020, thus the opening chapter is titled, “My Father, the Hero”. Cover of the book “Kungfu Part 1 did very well and I explained my journey as a youngster in Kungfu over the years travelling and training in China,” M.J Li said. “Briefly in Part 1 I speak about the fascinating history of Islam in China but I do not go into detail, however, Part 2 looks at the detailed history of Islam in China going back to the early sixth century.

“Islam is very strong in China, there are over 100 million Chinese Muslims and over 42 000 mosques in China. “The book continues to speak about representing South Africa in China and working with the disadvantaged youth on the African continent and the reasons why I initiated the Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship. “There are some amazing names who contributed to the development of Chinese Martial Arts.