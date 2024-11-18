Kung Fu world champion M.J Li to launch new book

Cape Town - Undefeated Legends of Kungfu World Champion and eight-time gold medallist, Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, also known as M.J Li, is set to launch his new book on December 7, titled Kungfu Part 2: The Untold History.
Speaking to the world champion after returning to Cape Town from Johannesburg to promote his book over the weekend, M.J Li said the book is a follow-up of Kungfu Part 1, which he released in October 2019, dedicated to his mother Salma Sireen Abdullah, who passed away three months before the book launch.
Kungfu Part 2 is in memory of his beloved father, Shaikh Abdullah Chafeker, who passed away in February 2020, thus the opening chapter is titled, “My Father, the Hero”.
“Kungfu Part 1 did very well and I explained my journey as a youngster in Kungfu over the years travelling and training in China,” M.J Li said.
“Briefly in Part 1 I speak about the fascinating history of Islam in China but I do not go into detail, however, Part 2 looks at the detailed history of Islam in China going back to the early sixth century.
“Islam is very strong in China, there are over 100 million Chinese Muslims and over 42 000 mosques in China.
“The book continues to speak about representing South Africa in China and working with the disadvantaged youth on the African continent and the reasons why I initiated the Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship.
“There are some amazing names who contributed to the development of Chinese Martial Arts.
“It is a different read and it is very fascinating. I look forward to launching the book in the next couple of weeks because over the years I have managed to assemble a lot of history and research and now is the time to launch.”
The third instalment of The Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship will take place on 1 and 2 February 2025 in Cape Town, and a chapter in the book explains the reasons behind The Africa Youth Kungfu Championship and using it as a catalyst to develop and enhance the talents of Youth on The African Continent.
Copies for Kungfu Part 2 are available for pre-order on Whatsapp 082 301 9070 / 076 989 6979 or email [email protected]