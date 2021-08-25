Llandudno surfer Luke Slijpen rides the waves with Quiksilver International contract

Cape Town – After a spectacular performance in Hawaii last winter, 20-year-old Llandudno surfer Luke Slijpen signed a multi-year contract with Quiksilver International that will back the surfer’s participation in the World Surf League's (WSL) World Qualifying Series (WQS). It was Slijpen’s gutsy and powerful performances at Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii that got the attention of Quiksilver International team manager Miky Picon.

"In Hawaii, I got to stay at the Quiksilver house for a month. “It was a good opportunity to surf all day, meet the Quiksilver crew and push my surfing with them," said Slijpen. Despite his age, Slijpen already had a string of successes under his belt, including a series of first-place finishes in the Pro Juniors, contests at Lambert's Bay, Durban and Victoria Bay, and placing third at the ISA World Juniors in the U18 division.

A victorious Slijpen. Picture: Ian Thurtell Luke also loves the big waves. Sunset Reef, Cape Town. Picture: Van Gysen Truth Collective said the accomplished surfer was determined to vindicate the global surf brand’s vision of signing him up and as he came from a surfing family, Slijpen had clear cut goals for the upcoming competitive year, aiming to make the Challenger Series (CS) next year. “Since I was a youngster, I always looked at the guys that got sponsored by international brands. “It’s tough to climb up the ranks in South Africa and get an international brand to commit to taking you on.