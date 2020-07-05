Loosening of reins for horse racing patrons
Kenilworth Racing and the Racing Association said in a statement that the relaxation of rules was subject to strict limitations and conditions, including compulsory masks, plated meals only and no alcohol consumption.
The statement, signed by Kenilworth Racing chief operating officer Faeeza Heuvel, said: “Unavoidably, such attendance is subject to various conditions. Owners, private suite holders and their guests must register in advance and will be asked to supply information including their vehicle registration and names of their guests and passengers.
“Private suite holders will be required to sign an indemnity form; there will be no access to the parade ring or grandstand and only one owner or nominated representative will be permitted to lead in the winner.
“Those wishing to attend must register in advance by calling Shihaam on 0217001625 or 0810922068, or by emailing [email protected]"
Brian Riley, acting chairperson of the Racing Association, said: “Any person not wearing a mask will not be allowed entry masks must be worn at all times except when eating and drinking. Physical distancing must be strictly observed at all times. No consumption of alcohol is allowed and any person with an underlying health condition is discouraged from attending.”
Racehorse trainer Jonathan Snaith added: “Racehorse owners fund our industry and are the single most important stakeholder. It is wonderful that they will be permitted on course. Racing is still operating behind closed doors, so sadly no spectators or punters will be permitted”
Access to Kenilworth Racecourse will be via Gate 4 (Pick n Pay entrance). At Durbanville Racecourse, access will be via the main gate.@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus