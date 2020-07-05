Loosening of reins for horse racing patrons

Cape Town - Racehorse owners and their guests will be allowed at Western Cape racecourses from Tuesday, following a further easing of level 3 restrictions on horse racing.

Kenilworth Racing and the Racing Association said in a statement that the relaxation of rules was subject to strict limitations and conditions, including compulsory masks, plated meals only and no alcohol consumption.

The statement, signed by Kenilworth Racing chief operating officer Faeeza Heuvel, said: “Unavoidably, such attendance is subject to various conditions. Owners, private suite holders and their guests must register in advance and will be asked to supply information including their vehicle registration and names of their guests and passengers.

“Private suite holders will be required to sign an indemnity form; there will be no access to the parade ring or grandstand and only one owner or nominated representative will be permitted to lead in the winner.

“Those wishing to attend must register in advance by calling Shihaam on 0217001625 or 0810922068, or by emailing [email protected]"