Match in Africa to be an extravaganza with Zip Zap circus, Trevor Noah, Bill Gates and more









The exhibition match between tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is just over a week away, and is shaping up to be an entertainment extravaganza. File picture: Reuters Cape Town - The exhibition match between tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is just over a week away, and the event is already shaping up to be an entertainment extravaganza. The Match in Africa, happening at Cape Town Stadium on 7 February 2020 at 8.30pm, is in its 6th edition, but will be the first to be played in Africa. The purpose is to channel all profits from the tennis match to the Roger Federer Foundation’s educational efforts in rural areas in Southern Africa. The Foundation focuses on education, as it believes that this is one of the most powerful means of change in a person’s life. With a focus on the improvement of the quality of early learning, the Foundation works with local communities and leaders to affect change at a grassroots level. The event will feature a celebrity curtain-raiser match, local entertainers, interactive fun with the crowd, a world record attempt to set the world record for most attendees at a tennis match- and the highlight – the match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. On Tuesday, more details were revealed when it was announced that SA's Trevor Noah will partner with Rafael Nadal in a celebrity doubles encounter against Roger Federer and Bill Gates for the celebrity curtain-raiser match.

Zip Zap Social Circus will also be working their contagious magic again, performing with the acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir to their new album, Africa. The choir shot to international stardom by securing second place in America’s Got Talent, focusing the world's attention on South African music and performing arts.

The combination of these two profoundly brilliant youth performers is bound to be nothing short of spectacular.

Zip Zap initially became involved when they were invited to add an authentic African flavour to the Match for Africa #3 Exhibition Night in Zurich Switzerland. Photo Credit: Simon Walser/Supplied by Zip Zap

The troupe of talented young South African’s set the audience alight in the sold out Hallenstadion, where Roger Federer and Andy Murray competed in a riveting singles match, televised across the globe and raising funds for the Roger Federer Foundation.

“It is such an accolade to be invited back to participate in this incredible showcase of young African talent. We value our association with the Roger Federer Foundation that supports educational and athletic programs for children in Africa, which is perfectly aligned with Zip Zap’s mission.

“To perform on this world stage is testament to the calibre of talent we are developing and the thousands of young lives we are impacting every day,” said Laurence Estève, Co-founder and CEO of Zip Zap.

