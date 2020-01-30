Cape Town - The exhibition match between tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is just over a week away, and the event is already shaping up to be an entertainment extravaganza.
The Match in Africa, happening at Cape Town Stadium on 7 February 2020 at 8.30pm, is in its 6th edition, but will be the first to be played in Africa. The purpose is to channel all profits from the tennis match to the Roger Federer Foundation’s educational efforts in rural areas in Southern Africa.
The Foundation focuses on education, as it believes that this is one of the most powerful means of change in a person’s life. With a focus on the improvement of the quality of early learning, the Foundation works with local communities and leaders to affect change at a grassroots level.
The event will feature a celebrity curtain-raiser match, local entertainers, interactive fun with the crowd, a world record attempt to set the world record for most attendees at a tennis match- and the highlight – the match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
On Tuesday, more details were revealed when it was announced that SA's Trevor Noah will partner with Rafael Nadal in a celebrity doubles encounter against Roger Federer and Bill Gates for the celebrity curtain-raiser match.