Nineteen-time Grand Slam champion Nadal and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will compete in the first tennis match to be held at the stadium on Friday. The superstars will be joined by philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
Nadal will play Federer in a sold-out exhibition match to raise funds for charities across Africa. The Match in Africa will be the 6th edition of the event but will be the first to be played in Africa.
Mama Lila, as she is fondly called, said her dream was made possible by the Roger Federer Foundation, when her son in-law Riedewhan Davids wrote a letter telling them of her wish. Davids said the family tried to buy tickets online but wasn’t quick enough. The 50000 tickets were sold out within 15 minutes.
Lilian Witbooi, an avid tennis player in her younger days, was left devastated despite her family’s fierce efforts to obtain tickets. Davids said his mother-in law thought her dream had become a reality after she heard Nadal was coming to Cape Town. A few family members had stood in line at Computicket when the tickets went on sale, he said.