Mercurial Mokoena gushes over Bafana’s rising talents

Mercurial midfielder Teboho Mokoena is gushing over the exciting talent filtering into Bafana Bafana’s ranks over the last while. “We should welcome them into the squad with open arms,” Mokoena said. “They are the future of the country. They are the future of this team.”

In recent months, South African football has unearthed several players destined for greater things and some of them have caught the eye of national team coach Hugo Broos. As a result, a few greenhorns have been called up to Bafana squad. Some of them will have to bear the load of leading the attack because of the absence of Lyle Foster. Themba Zwane and Percy Tau. “The one thing about us (Bafana squad) is that we are family. We are brothers. We are friends,” said Mokoena.

“When they arrived here, we welcomed them in a good way. It's not only Oswin (Appollis) and (Jayden) Adams. Lots are coming through, even Thalente (Mbatha).” The stylish midfielder Mbatha is joined at Orlando Pirates by other bright prospects like Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota and it’s only a matter of time before some of these players form the thrust of the side to challenge for 2026 World Cup qualification. While these young guns set the local scene alight, the Cape Town City dribbling wizard Emile Witbooi is on trial at Chelsea. The former SuperSport United talent Shandre Campbell has made it to the Club Brugge squad for a UEFA Champions League game. The Kaizer Chiefs youngster Steven Mendes has signed for Hammarby in Sweden, and he too has a promising future.

Broos has noted the youngsters coming through the ranks and is ready to call them up for national team duty. He said: “My focus will be to weave in new players who have hunger and desire to achieve things. Young players are ambitious and want to prove a point.” Broos is happy that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club coaches are showing trust in young players more than ever. Recently, he described this development as “South Africa's evolution”. Cape Town football fans will see these talents this evening when Bafana play their final match for the 2024 season. It will be a Group K Afcon qualifier against South Sudan. The outcome has no bearing on the 2025 qualification because Bafana has already qualified, and South Sudan ended up on the qualifier scrapheap.

Appollis, the 23-year-old winger, who hails from Bishop Lavis will be one of the Bafana favourites at the Cape Town Stadium tonight (6pm start). He has become a key player for Bafana after several stand-out performances for Polokwane City. “Polokwane played a vital role in me getting into the national team,” said Appollis. “I appreciate what they did for my career.