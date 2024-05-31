Mixed bag for Team SA as TJ Esterhuizen reaches MMA African champs semi-finals

WINDHOEK: Day three of the IMMAF Africa Championships made up for the previous day’s disappointment as 50 fighters successfully made the walk to the cage to deliver a monster quarter-final fight card. On Wednesday, the junior and senior round of 16 unfortunately only saw three out of six fights take place as the rest were all cancelled due to either athletes failing to make the weight or no-shows, leaving fans with only an hour of entertainment at the Hybrid Centre in Windhoek, Namibia.

But yesterday, the continental showpiece in Namibia’s capital more than satisfied MMA fans’ appetites. With the championships heading toward the business end, the intensity was evident on many of the athletes’ faces as most know what the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), the international governing body for MMA, can do for their careers. Team South Africa had a mixed bag of results at the start of the competition, winning five out of eight fights as TJ Esterhuizen (lightweight), Daniel James and Obakeng Mahura (both flyweight), Sisa Jungula (bantamweight) and Tyrone Platt (welterweight) all booked their spots in the semi-finals of their divisions.

IMMAF 2023 champion and Namibian flyweight star Damian Muller once again got the crowd on its feet as he made a statement against the 2022 IMMAF Africa bantamweight champion Maurio Silva. Similar to the night before, when Muller used his time to find the openings and download his opponent’s playbook before getting the TKO in round two, the flyweight silenced the loud Angolan crowd in round two as he secured a technical knockout via strikes and made a big claim for his second IMMAF Africa flyweight title. SA’s TJ Esterhuizen slams Cameroon’s Martial Mballa to the canvas before getting the unanimous decision victory to advance to the semi-final leg of the IMMAF Africa Champs. Photo: KassiMediaStudios The only hiccup of the day was the fight between Zimbabwe’s (SA-based) former IMMAF 2022 lightweight king Lewis Mataya and South Africa’s Liam Schulze.

Mataya was set to return to the IMMAF’s octagon and continue pursuing his dream after facing visa issues. According to Schulze’s coach Dwain Meredith, the respected amateur athlete tore his hamstring just moments before his walkout. Adalberto Ntyamba was one of many Angolan athletes who stood tall for the Republic by putting his division on notice after making light work of a tough Sipho Mlaba from South Africa via anaconda choke in the first round to advance to the semi-finals.

Ntyamba’s win was one of six at the time of going to print, and reiterated Angola’s dominance at the champs as they bagged 16 medals in the youth leg on Tuesday. Tomorrow, the semi-final leg of the tournament starts at 11am. * Stay tuned to MzansiMMA’s Instagram account for the rest of the results of the day and continued updates from the championship.

* Julian Kiewietz’s trip to Namibia for the IMMAF Africa Championships was made possible by Intergro. Day 3 Results Junior / Men / Lightweight 70.3kg / Quarter-Finals

TJ Esterhuizen (SA) beat Martial Mballa (Cameroon) via unanimous decision Ken Saleh (DRC) beat Jayden Liyambo (Namibia) via TKO in the second round Ricardo Pireza (Angola) beat Daniel Wadieh (Ghana) via submission

Juniors / Men / Welterweight 77.1kg / Quarter-Finals Josue Eli Wawina (DRC) beat Rafael Viegas (Angola) via TKO Seniors / Men / Flyweight 56.7kg / Quarter-Finals

Damian Muller (Namibia) beat Maurio Silva (Angola) via TKO in the second round Mafuana Mbungo (Angola) beat Daniel Muleba (Zambia) via unanimous decision Daniel James (SA) beat Anele Chinembiri (Zimbabwe) via TKO (due to strikes) in the first round

Obakeng Mahura (SA) beat Eliezer Makonda (DRC) via TKO due to strikes in the second round Seniors / Men / Bantamweight 61.2kg / Quarter-Finals Cedric Kalenga (DRC) beat Tryford Mwaanga (Zambia) via unanimous decision

Abraham Banda (Zambia) beat Tinotenda Tyler Kawocha (Zimbabwe) via unanimous decision Sisa Jungula (SA) beat Mandume Kaukungwa (Namibia) via unanimous decision Adalberto Ntyamba (Angola) beat Sipho Mlaba (SA) via anaconda choke in the first round

Seniors / Men / Featherweight 65.8kg / Quarter-Finals Matias Montero (Angola) beat Harouna Luimbu (DRC) via unanimous decision Clelio Diogo (Angola) beat Jacques Mbuyi (DRC) by unanimous decision

Lewis Mataya (Zimbabwe) won by walkover as Liam Schulze (SA) forfeit Bryn Gwavava (Zimbabwe) beat Festus Djuulume (Namibia) via unanimous decision Seniors / Men / Lightweight 70.3kg / Quarter-Finals

Alex Junior Kamgang (Cameroon) beat Pedro Calembela (Angola) via unanimous decision William Bombo (Angola) beat Kudakwashe Mutanga (Zimbabwe) via triangle choke in the first round Killian Lungu (Zambia) beat Iviwe Mphathiswa (SA) via unanimous decision