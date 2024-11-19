Morena, Appollis turn on the charm as Bafana dispatch South Sudan

It was set to be a celebration of their qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, and Bafana Bafana came to the party with a dominant display at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night to dispatch minnows South Sudan 3-0 to top the Group K log. Hugo Broos’ team put on a memorable show in front of a capacity crowd at the majestic 2010 Fifa World Cup venue to finish off their qualifying campaign in style in the Mother City.

First-half goals by Iqraam Rayners and Patrick Maswanganyi put the result beyond doubt early on against the hopelessly outclassed South Sudanese, who had travelled to South Africa with just 15 locally-based players. But it was the manner in which the Bafana players showed up on the night that will please Broos, who demanded a top effort from his squad before the game. The Belgian mentor said that South Africa would take the match seriously despite having already qualified before last week’s 2-0 victory over Uganda, and his players responded with a superb performance.

One of the stand-outs was ring wing Thapelo Morena, who actually enjoyed a free role across the front line. The Mamelodi Sundowns star roamed into empty spaces from the right flank and was a constant threat to the battling South Sudan defence. Morena showed that he has the skill to match his energy going forward, while he also entertained the excited crowd with a couple of ‘shoe shuffles’ early on. It took just seven minutes for Bafana to open the scoring, with the equally impressive Oswin Appollis being found by Rayners down the left and then squaring the ball for striker Iqraam Rayners, who produced a cool finish to put SA 1-0 up.

The opening goal from Rayners was such a thing of beauty 😍 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/hr9Q7IoShM — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 19, 2024

Appollis and left back Fawaaz Basadien – in his first Bafana start – combined well throughout the evening and drew the South Sudan defence out of the box with their pace and trickery. Hard-working Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi fired on goal in the 20th minute, but had his shot blocked by South Sudan goalkeeper Majak Maling. A few minutes later, though, Maswanganyi got his reward when Maling spilled a shot, and Bafana were suddenly 2-0 up after 22 minutes.

Here is the second from Maswanganyi pic.twitter.com/9htcegEgMl — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 19, 2024

Rayners’ movement and speed kept the South Sudan defence busy, and he was well fed by midfielder Bathusi Aubaas. At times, it was just too easy for Bafana as right back Khuliso Mudau also overlapped to provide good width on attack, and the hosts should probably have finished a few more chances. They got their third goal early in the second half after Mudau was fouled in the box, and star midfielder Teboho Mokoena stepped up to convert the penalty and extend the lead to 3-0 after 50 minutes.

The South Africans toyed with the South Sudanese for most of the second half, with Appollis drawing the cheers of the crowd with some step-overs, and the home fans roared their approval when Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens made his international debut in the 74th minute as a replacement for skipper Ronwen Williams, who only had one serious save to make on his 50th appearance for SA. 24/24. The plane to #AFCON2025 is ready to take off! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/0IQ14QKOKQ