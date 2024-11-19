Mother City fans to toast Williams’ 50th Bafana capping

When goalkeeper Ronwen Williams runs out onto the hallowed turf at the 2010 World Cup Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday evening (starting at 6pm), the Mother City's football fraternity will toast his 50th Bafana Bafana cap. Not long ago, Williams was basking in world football glory after he was nominated for the coveted Ballon d'Or awards. He was on Cloud Nine as he walked the red carpet at the glittering ceremony in the French capital.

He eventually finished ninth for the Yachine trophy retained by Emi Martinez, the Argentine regarded as the world's best goalkeeper. Williams is also the Bafana captain and together with coach Hugo Broos, they have led the team with distinction.

— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 18, 2024 Williams was asked to reflect on his stellar career as the national team goalkeeper. He recalled when he made his debut, he spent most of the afternoon taking the ball out of the net after Brazil won 5-0 at the FNB Stadium in March 2014. Neymar, the Brazilian football phenomenon scored two goals in the match. “The most important game for me was the first game against Brazil. Even though we lost 5-0, I still have many memories. That game taught me so much and the reason why I am where I am today,” said Williams. “I had to persevere. I was called many names. It made me strong at such a young age.”

Williams and his teammate Teboho Mokoena started their careers at SuperSport United before playing for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana. Mokoena has served under Williams’ captaincy at club and national team level. “He is a good leader. He doesn’t talk much but when he speaks, sometimes he is very harsh,” said Mokoena, who with Williams are among Bafana’s most valuable players.

Who would have thought that was possible?"

“If he was not strong mentally, or didn't have good people around him, he may have disappeared. But they are doing a great job because if it weren’t for them, he wouldn’t be where he is now. “I’m proud of him for being nominated for the Ballon d’Or. Who would have thought that was possible?” Williams was full of praise for Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens (33) who could become one of the oldest players to make their Bafana debut if he plays against Sudan.