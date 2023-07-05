Netball SA announces team to represent country in World Cup

Cape Town - As the Netball World Cup will be hosted on African soil for the first time, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane encouraged South Africa and other African countries to strive for the winner’s podium. Molokwane was speaking at an event, where she named the players who would represent the national team and the Spar Proteas in the Vitality Netball World Cup, from July 28 to August 6 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The final list of 12 players and three reserves was released on Tuesday. The players are Bongiwe Msomi (captain), Karla Pretorius (vice-captain), Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Phumza Maweni, Lenize Potgieter, Nicola Smith, Jeante Strydom, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe and Ine-Mari Venter. Reserves are Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa and Lefebre Rademan.

The team, coached by Norma Plummer, will participate in a final training camp on July 14 in Cape Town. Netball SA was announced as hosts for the 16th edition of the Netball World Cup in March 2019. Molokwane said: “We can’t host and become spectators in our own backyard – we need to make sure South Africa and other African countries make it to the podium come August 6. “From Netball South Africa, we are pleased with the selected players, and we know for sure that they will do well. We are throwing all the muchneeded support to the team, and we have full confidence in that and what they can deliver for us.

“This is their one chance to write their names in the history books.” The first Netball World Cup took place in 1963, in Eastbourne, England, with Australia in first place, New Zealand second, and England third. At the next World Cup, in 1967, in Perth, Australia, South Africa took third position, Australia second, and New Zealand first.