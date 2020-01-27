The event, in aid of charity, will mark 20 years of community building and social cohesion when the starting gun is fired on Sunday, March 22.
CTBW public relations officer Fatima van de Rheede said while it traditionally offered a 5km and 10km walk, the 8km run opens the occasion up to new participants.
The run will start at 7.15am outside the Cape Town Stadium, proceed along the Sea Point Promenade and finish at the Green Point track.
This run is ideal for any novice, intermediate or avid runner.