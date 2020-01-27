New 8km run part of 20th CT Big Walk









Cape Town Big Walk (CTBW) organisers are calling on avid runners to support the event by signing up for the 8km run. Picture: David Ritchie/African New Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Cape Town Big Walk (CTBW) organisers are calling on avid runners to support the event by signing up for the 8km run. The event, in aid of charity, will mark 20 years of community building and social cohesion when the starting gun is fired on Sunday, March 22. CTBW public relations officer Fatima van de Rheede said while it traditionally offered a 5km and 10km walk, the 8km run opens the occasion up to new participants. The run will start at 7.15am outside the Cape Town Stadium, proceed along the Sea Point Promenade and finish at the Green Point track. This run is ideal for any novice, intermediate or avid runner.

“We have seen a boom in the running community over the last 10 years and many of the runners you see on the road today started their journey with CTBW,” Van de Rheede said.

She entered the first CTBW in 2000 as a novice walker and now spends most of her free time training for marathons and coaching new members at the Brimstone Itheko Athletics Club in Rondebosch.

“With the establishment of running clubs in Athlone, Bridgetown, Mitchells Plain, Kensington, Bo-Kaap, Manenberg and Bonteheuwel, running has become a way of life,” she said.

Entries are R45 per person.

Enter via Webtickets at any Pick n Pay store or online: www.capetownbigwalk.com.

Proceeds of the event will go towards the (Red Cross) Children’s Hospital Trust, PinkDrive, Academia Library and the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children.

The CTBW team will host an entry drive at Vangate Mall in Athlone today from 5pm. Radio 786 will be broadcasting live.

A registration point will also be set up tomorrow at Good Hope Meat Hyper in Salt River where Voice of the Cape will broadcasting live from 11am.

For more info, WhatsApp the CTBW hotline at 071 051 9460 or call Saaid Waggie at 021 637 1607.