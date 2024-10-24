Nonkululeko Mlaba brought the ‘vibe’ for Proteas Women at T20 World Cup

There is nothing ordinary about Nonkululeko Mlaba – from her peroxide blonde brush cut, glamorous outfits that’s paraded on her social media accounts to her unique wicket-taking celebrations. It stands to reason that the Proteas Women spinner would find a bowling coach that was always seen as ‘a little bit different’.

In fact, Paul Adams may even have been the Mlaba of the 1990s. The former Proteas Men’s wrist-spinner boasted an action that was referred to as a “frog in the blender”, with his head dipping upon release. Equally, Adams loved his fashionable branded clothing, drove a flashy sports car and filled his boot with speakers that could be heard all the way down Campground Road, prior to his entrance for training at Newlands.

And let’s not forget the flick-flack celebration after every wicket either. Mlaba and Adams, in his role as Cricket SA spin consultant, certainly found a rapport with each other during the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonkululeko Mlaba (@nonkululeko_mlaba28) “With Paul being around, he made things a lot easier for me... just the guy that he is. He is very calm, has a vibe. We get along. As much as we talk cricket, we also don’t talk cricket,” Mlaba said upon the Proteas’ return from Dubai, where they reached Sunday’s final, which ended in a 32-run loss to New Zealand. “So, that makes things much easier for me. We’ve been working hard. He fixed a lot of things I wasn’t aware of. We have a long journey ahead.”

Adams’ role in Mlaba’s success cannot be taken for granted. The left-arm spinner had veered horribly left from being the No 2 T20 bowler in the world not too long ago. Her performances post the Newlands 2023 World Cup final had been dire, with just 10 wickets in 19 matches, with her average sky-rocketing to 38.40. An intervention was certainly required as Mlaba was no longer the rookie that first appeared on the international scene at the 2019 T20 World Cup in Australia.

She was now a senior member of the Proteas’ attack that had a big role to play on the spin-friendly pitches of the UAE. Fortunately, with Adams’ help, Mlaba responded to the challenge in magnificent fashion by claiming a South African record 12 wickets – the second-most at the 2024 tournament behind New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr on 15.

It not only helped drive the Proteas to a successive T20 World Cup final, but also earned the 24-year-old selection to the ICC T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament, along with teammates Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. “For me, it was a great tournament. I honestly feel like I am getting better with each and every tournament, taking 12 wickets at the World Cup,” she said.

“I always say, it’s not only for me, but for my teammates, because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be taking those 12 wickets. We are all in it together, taking catches. “It was a great tournament for me, and I am looking forward to the next one.” After six weeks on the road between Pakistan and the UAE, Mlaba will spend some time at home in KwaZulu-Natal before the all-format series against England in South Africa, which starts on November 24.

She does, however, harbour dreams of joining SA teammates Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon, who are all off to Australia to play in the Women’s Big Bash League. “I think it’s everyone’s dream to play in the different leagues. But I also say everything has its time, and maybe now is not my time,” Mlaba said.