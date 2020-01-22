Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town2019 for The Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk 2019 presented by Double O. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Cape Town - The Cape Town Big Walk (CTBW) returns this year and celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The walk will take place on Sunday, March 22 and will begin outside the Cape Town Stadium.

The entry fee is R45 and early bird online entries are open. A free T-shirt is available with every entry until February 8.

The WholeSun Bread Cape Town Big Walk, in partnership with DoubleO, acknowledged all of their partners that had participated in the Big Walk journey since 2000.

CTBW chairperson Dr Elias Parker said the Big Walk had been accredited as the third-largest social sporting event on the Cape Town social calendar.

WholeSun Bread spokesperson Shaboodien Roomaney said the CTBW was a vehicle to create a literate community, and to this end, donations would go towards a library.

The proceeds from ticket sales go towards worthy organisations including Pink Drive, the Academia Library, the Children’s Hospital Trust and the Saartjie Baartman Centre.

* Enter the Big Walk at www.webtickets.co.za or follow them on social media for the latest updates, on Twitter @CTBigWalk and Facebook at CapeTownBigWalk.

