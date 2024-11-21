Ox Nche rested for Welsh Test as Cameron Hanekom makes Springbok dream come true

The Springboks were dealt a major blow for Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff when Ox Nche was withdrawn from the team on Wednesday night. Nche had sustained a deep cut to his right knee during last weekend’s 29-20 win over England at Twickenham, but was cleared on Tuesday to feature at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

But on Wednesday night, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus decided that Thomas du Toit will shift to loosehead prop, and Wilco Louw will return to the No 3 jersey that he wore in London. “Ox has been a key player for us this season and, given his high work-rate over the last few months, we opted to rest him for this clash,” Erasmus said in a statement. “Wilco started last week’s match, and he’s been training well this week, so it makes sense to include him in the starting team and move Thomas to loosehead prop.

“It also maintains the consistency we have in the front row among the replacements.” In addition, Pieter-Steph du Toit returned home on Monday following a shoulder niggle, while Kwagga Smith, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen and Makazole Mapimpi will also travel back to South Africa before the Welsh Test. Meanwhile, the 2024 rugby season has seen its fair share of highs and lows for rising South African star Cameron Hanekom, and now, the stage is set for a pivotal moment in his burgeoning rugby career.

Initially a late addition to the Springbok squad due to utility back Damian Willemse’s injury, the 22-year-old Bulls loose forward is poised to become the 52nd player utilised by head coach Rassie Erasmus this season, should he see action in Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff (7.40pm kick-off).

Selected on the bench for the world champions in their final Test of the UK tour, Hanekom’s anticipated debut carries the weight of expectation and the thrill of a long-held dream coming to fruition. After being sidelined earlier in the year by a hamstring injury during the build-up to potential matches against Ireland and Portugal, Hanekom faced the daunting task of regaining his fitness and proving his worth through impressive performances for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship, where he consistently showcased his skills.

Born in Ceres in the Western Cape, Hanekom’s versatility as a loose forward means he can adapt seamlessly to various roles across the pitch. With Erasmus able to deploy him either as a flank or No 8, Hanekom’s robust physicality and skilful handling positions him as a key asset for the Springboks as they aim for a clean sweep on their year-end tour — a feat not accomplished since 2013.

The world champions have stormed through the trip thus far, remaining unbeaten after securing victories over Scotland (32-15) and a resilient England (29-20). This Saturday’s clash at the Principality Stadium saw Hanekom expressing his conviction and eagerness to add to the Bok effort.

“I will take the opportunity with both hands.” “I will take the opportunity with both hands,” he said. “Since I was a child, it’s been a dream to play for the Springboks... to have that dream become a reality on Saturday is an unbelievable feeling.”

After initially being overlooked for the November tour, speculation arose regarding Hanekom’s potential desire to represent Wales, owing to his qualification through his grandmother. However, he firmly dispelled such notions, clarifying, “It never crossed my mind… To play for the Springboks, that has always been the dream.” His dynamic playing style has not only impressed fans, but also provides Erasmus and his coaching staff with multiple strategies to deploy during the match, especially against a Wales side that have struggled in recent outings.

Their coach Warren Gatland is under immense pressure to get his team to perform against the back-to-back World Cup winners. The Boks have only lost two Tests this season, and already beat the Welsh in their first match of the year at Twickenham.

Hanekom’s ball-carrying strength and agility at the breakdowns could be critical assets against a side that have sees significant changes following their heavy 52-20 defeat to Australia in Cardiff last weekend. “We know what a quality side South Africa are and the physicality they bring.”

Gatland is well aware of the formidable challenge posed by the Springboks. “We know what a quality side South Africa are and the physicality they bring,” he said yesterday, adding that his team must “show real courage” to compete against the reigning world champions. “Last week’s result hurts, and we are just as disappointed by it as the fans. Our focus now is on training and preparing well for our final game.

“There were good elements that we can definitely build on going into Saturday, but we have to improve our accuracy.” Teams For Cardiff Springboks: 15 Aphelele Fassi 14 Cheslin Kolbe 13 Jesse Kriel 12 Damian de Allende 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 10 Jordan Hendrikse 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8 Jasper Wiese 7 Elrigh Louw 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) 5 Franco Mostert 4 Jean Kleyn 3 Wilco Louw 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Thomas du Toit.