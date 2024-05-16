Padel4Good to host first mixed event in Paarden Eiland

Padel is all the rage across the world, especially in Cape Town, right now. More and more sporting enthusiasts are taking up the racquet sport, and brands such as Padel4Good are right up there in helping to make the game accessible to players from all corners of the Mother City.

Just last month, in its fourth event of the year, Padel4Good proved its impact on one of the fastest-growing sports in the world as a host of new players from across Cape Town joined the bi-monthly ladies’ event as a handful of new players signed up to showcase their skills on the padel court. This weekend, at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland, the hype will be built upon as history will be made when the venue hosts its first Padel4Good mixed event. The excitement for this co-ed event was evident when it sold out in just 30 minutes.

The fifth Padel4Good tournament will also allow players (16 teams, 32 players) to pick their partners, another first for the pioneering show. Padel is a fast-paced game combining tennis, squash and racquetball. The sport has been around for over 50 years and originated in Mexico, and today there are more than 20 million padel players worldwide and 75 000 active players in South Africa, competing either on a social or competitive level.

With opportunities for growth aplenty in the Western Cape, the Padel4Good brand was launched in March last year, providing players and newcomers the chance to hone their skills, stay healthy and compete at their respective levels – all in the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie. The driving force behind Padel4Good is to use the sport to help change the lives of women and children across the Western Cape. With the help of sponsors, ticket sales and support from players, the non-profit organisation works hand in hand with NPO Enrich South Africa and the Ryan O’Connor Foundation (ROC) to assist women and children exposed to and affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty and hunger.

Padel4Good has brought on some big brands to assist in growing the sport in South Africa and subsequently helping by playing a role in protecting and uplifting the vulnerable women and children of the Western Cape and South Africa. The latest beneficiary of the Padel4Good is Sisters Incorporated, an organisation assisting those coming from abusive relationships. The brand will also supply a local Cape Town school with rugby jerseys after this weekend’s event.

Individuals interested in joining a padel club are encouraged to attend this weekend’s event, starting at 6pm tomorrow. New and current padel players are also encouraged to download the PlayTomic app. Playtomic allows players to find partners, search active matches to join wherever they are, compete against players on the same level as them thanks to the rating feature that enables players to gauge their competitive level and that of their opponents, and arrange private matches with friends.

“Playtomic is one of the fastest-growing communities in the world, which means that no matter where you are you can find a court nearby and find players on your level to join your game,” said Padel4Good’s Kathleen Barker. “After each game, you record your score and this is how you improve your level. It is easy to connect to players who are on the same level as you, which helps, especially if you are new to the game. “It opens doors and connects you to players that you would not otherwise meet and be able to play with. When you travel, you can also find nearby courts and set up a match – no matter where you are.”