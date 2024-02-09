Palestine National Football team arrive to crowds of supporters

Cape Town - The Palestine National Football team was met with roaring cheers, chants of “Free, Free Palestine” and South African Struggle songs as they were welcomed by jubilant throngs of people at Cape Town International Airport on Thursday. Around 31 players arrived to take part in two matches, scheduled for the Athlone Stadium on February 11 and 18, in what has been dubbed “Football for Humanity” – a solidarity initiative spearheaded by the South African Football Association Cape Town (Safa CT) and Sports Stepping Stones (SSS).

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be among those in attendance at the stadium on Sunday for the highly anticipated first match. Safa CT president Bennett Bailey previously said the Palestine national team would be arriving in two groups, potentially three. The team is expected to stay 10 to 12 days.

As a curtain-raiser “Dangerous Heroes vs Magic Ladies” is scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday, followed by the Western Cape XI vs Palestine Senior Men at 5pm. February 11 is significant as the date on which Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison in 1990. Now, on February 11, Palestine will play a South African team comprising third, second and first-division players coached by Boebie Solomons and assisted by Jomo Sono and goalkeeper coach Farouk Abrahams.

SSS CEO Abubakar "Boebie" Cassiem said: "At this present moment they are coming in groups, but the majority of the team will be arriving now and then some of the management and those people will arrive later on and even on the 11th." The Palestine team will be at Masjidul Quds in Gatesville for the Friday Jumu'ah prayers and a welcoming dinner will also be held for the team.

On Saturday, the team would be practising in preparation for Sunday's match.

On Saturday, the team would be practising in preparation for Sunday’s match. Among those at the airport to welcome the team was Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu. Mafu said: “We are here to welcome our friends, our comrades, the Palestinian team that are coming to play a humanitarian match in Cape Town. It is very important for us. You would know that these are our friends. We have been friends with Palestine since the 1950s because our struggles are almost similar.”

Referencing the strong friendship between former presidents Nelson Mandela and Yasser Arafat, Mafu said: “So for them to come to South Africa and actually to play their first match on the day that Madiba was released from prison on the 11th, is a momentous occasion. We are very happy to have them. “I hope they will feel the warmth of South Africans, they will feel how we love them and I also hope that the warmth that they will feel, they will be able to take it back home to say to the people of Palestine, South Africans are with us, even in the darkest of times, we just want to show love to them. I hope they will enjoy it.”