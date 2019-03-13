A rider takes part in the Night Harvest. Africa's biggest BMX and MTB dirt jump competition, Night Harvest, again took place in Hout Bay for it's 8th year running. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Arguably the sickest dirt jump event on the planet, this year’s edition of The Night Harvest delivered no shortage of high action and excitement.



On Friday March 8, some of our most acclaimed BMX riders were in town for the Night Harvest, and the trails were perfectly primed in front of the picturesque backdrop of the Hout Bay mountains. The scenery around Cape Town is always sublime during this time of the year, while the level of riding this year was incredible. Add one prime set of jumps with chargers like Pat Casey Mike Varga, Leandro Moreira, Brock Horneman and more, and you're going to come out with a treat for the ever supportive Cape Town crowd.





As the sun started to set, the bikes made their way up the roll-in tower, making for an ideal golden hour practice session. The Night Harvest runs a little different to most contests, with a jam session format, making it way more ideal for the riders to work on those dream runs. This makes the usually competitive vibe much more conducive for bringing out the best riding possible.





The Brazilian Leandro Moreira is no stranger to this kind of terrain, and went at least 3ft higher than anyone on the jumps. Bringing his signature bag of tricks which included cranked turndown flips, flip double whips, triple whips and the hugest dumped 3’s in the game. Always a crowd favourite at The Night Harvest, clearly Leandro was favoured with the judges too.





A rider takes part in the Night Harvest. Africa's biggest BMX and MTB dirt jump competition, Night Harvest, again took place in Hout Bay for it's 8th year running. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Crowds watch as a rider takes part in the Night Harvest. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Africa's biggest BMX and MTB dirt jump competition, Night Harvest, again took place in Hout Bay for it's 8th year running. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Mike Varga was on fire, fresh off a long airport transit. The Canadian proceeded to annihilate the course with an array of tech wizardry and burly combos. Varga wasn't just happy with dominating the line, he then proceeded to icepick bar the wall ride at the bottom of the course, which was a first for the event!





The BMX event was won by Southern Californian Pat Casey, who was the outstanding rider of the event and blew minds on the jumps every time he dropped in. “The Night Harvest is always one of my favourite events of the year, and it’s been awesome riding with all the boys and I was hyped to take the win again," said Casey.





There was a strong contingency of Monster Army shredders in town, including Brock Horneman, Bryce Tryon and Alec Danelutti. They all brought their A-game and gave the top seeds a run for their money. Brock ended the event in a close 4th place, after some mind-blowing runs. This Australian is sure to be on the podium more regularly in the near future.





In the MTB division, there was a solid line up of locals, along with a few international rippers, including Swedish wunderkind Lukas Skiold and big air extraordinaire Matt Macduff. They came up against Cape Town's very own Justin Novella, local DH Free-racer Thero Erlangson and up-and-comer Cornel Swanepoel, all pushing hard for a chance to land on the podium.





Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)





Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

In 3rd place came Czech dirt jump veteran Tomas Zedja with a mix of classic tricks. In 2nd place, Matt Macduff came in hot from a week in Barcelona and treated the crowd to a selection of mind-blowing tricks.





“Honestly, I’m so stoked to be able to ride on the level I was on before my big crash on the loop 2 years back," said Macduff. "Everyone killed it. I wasn’t even expecting to be on the podium, I just went out and had fun with the crew, I’m super grateful to be back on this level.”





In the 1st place spot, experience points paid off here with Lukas Skiold and his mathematical precision on everything he does, taking the clear win in the class. "So stoked to be out in SA again after two years after coming out and winning Best Trick, so I was so hyped to come back and push even harder," said Skiold. The jumps were amazing. I tried my hardest to land a cash-roll bar in the Best Trick, I’m going to go back to the drawing board on that and give it another go in a contest real soon."





Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

A rider takes part in the Night Harvest. Africa's biggest BMX and MTB dirt jump competition, Night Harvest, again took place in Hout Bay for it's 8th year running. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)