Founder of the Guardians of the National Treasure Ralph Bouwers, who grew up in Lavender Hill, said: “The field in the heart of Lavender Hill is known as the battlefield as it created a place of territory between two rival gangs in the community. The sports field wasn’t being used for sports and was being used for violence.”
Bouwers said Lavender Hill had been deteriorating over the years after the community became neglected. There were more drugs and gangsterism in the Cape Flats and less sport.
The organisation received funding from a global organisation, In Place of War, based in the UK, to start developing the field so it could be used as a space for recreational activities.
A studio is planned to be built on the field for the people to get creative, an internet café for youth to get involved with the outside world, and a café for individuals to come together and discuss various topics.