PICS: Adidas donates shoes, tops for Western Cape healthcare workers

Cape Town - Over 2 700 pairs of shoes and warm tops from Adidas will be distributed to healthcare workers in Cape Town, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday morning, Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC, Anroux Marais, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and Premier Alan Winde received the donation.

“Healthcare workers are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and we thank them for their selfless service throughout this time. This pandemic has seen a huge outpouring of support and assistance from the private sector and we thank Adidas for their generous donation, helping to keep our healthcare workers more comfortable this Winter, and during long hours on their feet,” Premier Winde said.

Roddy van Breda, General Manager of Adidas South Africa, said that they felt it important to contribute to Covid-19 relief efforts in South Africa.

“It’s our privilege to give back to the healthcare professionals, who work tirelessly every day, protecting and caring for our people. As winter approaches, we’re mindful of the conditions they work in, as well as their commute to work, which is why we’ve donated both footwear and fleece jackets, in an effort to keep these amazing women and men warm and comfortable as they go about their important work.”

Van Breda added that they are donating a percentage of sales in May and June to the Kolisi Foundation.