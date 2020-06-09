PICS: Bryan Habana, Siya Kolisi partner up to help feed Cape hungry families

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Residents of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, for whom the lockdown has meant suffering, got to cheer as some Springbok heroes visited the two areas to provide much-needed aid. Rugby legend Bryan Habana and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi through their foundations visited three schools on Monday to deliver food parcels to families that experienced major food shortages during the lockdown period. The Bryan Habana Foundation and Kolisi Foundation collaborated with Pick n Pay’s Feed the Nation campaign with a R450 000 food parcel donation. Kolisi said: “We have to empower the parents so they can love and support their children. "That’s why we are supporting this initiative so the children can learn and dream freely, without worrying about where their next meal is coming from.”

Bryan Habana, Siya Kolisi and Pick n Pay helped the community around Masiyile High in Khayelitsha with food parcels. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Bryan Habana, Siya Kolisi and Pick n Pay helped the community around Masiyile High in Khayelitsha with food parcels. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Bryan Habana, Siya Kolisi and Pick n Pay helped the community around Masiyile High in Khayelitsha with food parcels. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Three hundred packages were donated to the Lantana and Hillside Primary schools in Mitchells Plain, and 400 packages to the Masiyile High School in Khayelitsha.

Masiyile High School principal Sisa Sodlaka said: “The children had many challenges while home during the lockdown, and most of the parents are unemployed. It was also impossible for children to stay indoors in an area like Khayelitsha."

Sodlaka said the donations given to the learners’ families provided much-needed relief to them, because food insecurity was very high.

“Many families would sleep without a meal at night and today made a big difference to their lives.”

A few homes in the areas also received personal door-to-door visits from Siya Kolisi and Bryan Habana to give residents a food parcel which left them feeling appreciated.

The food was expected to be enough to feed families for a month. The organisations will deliver parcels to two schools in Steenberg next week.

Pick n Pay transformation director Suzanne Ackerman-Berman said the schools were chosen based on information that they received from principals. They provided a list of vulnerable families.

“Many households have lost their jobs during lockdown leaving them without income and were very vulnerable. Through our School Club programme, we can step in to support these learners and their families at a time that they really need it,” she said.

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]