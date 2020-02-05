South African blind cricket team won the toss and chose to bat first, when they played against New Zealand at the Bellville Cricket stadium. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The City is hosting the first blind cricket series between Blind Cricket South Africa and the New Zealand Blind Cricket Association, which kicked off on Tuesday at the Bellville Cricket Club. Blind cricket includes both blind and partially sighted players in a team. The sport, which is similar to regular cricket, has modifications to cater for the players’ lack of eyesight, such as an audible ball.

“Our visually impaired players are ready to put their skills to the test and the series will also give local crowds the opportunity to witness blind cricket at a top level and support their national blind cricket team,” said mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.

South Africa coach Michael da Silva hopes to use the series to assess whether or not his team could compete at the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which will take place in England next year.

The City of Cape Town has encouraged residents and cricket fans to support the two teams in their numbers.