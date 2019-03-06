Imange Xekethwane, 13, shows off his skills to Japanese businessman and president of the International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe at the Jump It Rope Skipping and Gymnastics Club in Site B, Khayelitsha. Watanabe is on a tour to develop the sport in different parts of the world. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Jump It Rope Skipping Academy in Khayelitsha hosted a special visitor on Tuesday, when International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president Morinari Watanabe popped in as part of his 36-hour tour focusing on development of the gymnastic sport. The Jump It Rope Skipping Academy in Khayelitsha is home to some of the leading rope skippers in the country and is also a recognised South African Gymnastics Federation hub.

Watanabe and Nicolas Buompane, FIG secretary general, met with FIG development officer for Africa, Tseko Mogotsi, and other officials to discuss different ways to develop gymnastics in Africa.

Watanabe and the representatives will also visit another sports club in Cape Town, the Mega Gymnastics Club in Montague Gardens, as part of the tour.

It is Watanabe’s vision to create a customised development plan for each continent, from the weaker regions of sport to the strongest countries in the world.

Imange Xekethwane, 13, shows off his skills to Japanese businessman and president of the International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe at the Jump It Rope Skipping and Gymnastics Club in Site B, Khayelitsha. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Watanabe was born in Japan and started gymnastics at the age of 16.

He acquired a strong passion for the sport and also had an impressive vision of how to grow and develop gymnastics around the world.

He was recently appointed as a member of the International Olympic Committee in October.

He also established the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation, where they recently held a campaign to address various issues of sexual harassment in sport and to provide support to athletes through an international hotline.

