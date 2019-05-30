Mariëtte De Jager (Cape Town) has made history by being the first South African woman to be selected to compete in an International Spearfishing Event. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - For the first time in South African history there will be a female representing her country in the sport of Spearfishing. Mariëtte De Jager (Cape Town) has made history by being the first South African woman to be selected to compete in an International Spearfishing Event. De Jager will be heading to Denmark from 5-9 September 2019 to compete in the First CMAS XXXII Female Euro - African Championships.

De Jager comes from a background of competitive multi-sports and first got into spearfishing 5 years ago. She has been competing locally since 2015 and is changing the face of this traditionally male dominated sport.

Mariëtte De Jager (Cape Town) has made history by being the first South African woman to be selected to compete in an International Spearfishing Event. Picture: Supplied

Commenting on her Protea Team selection De Jager said: "I am hounoured leading this milestone achievement and grateful that women showing a lot of potential within the sport, can now be motivated to train throughout the season improving their diving skills and be acknowledged for their dedication, hard work and efforts."

Niel Barnard (KZN), Guy Le Meme (KZN) and Fred Bester (BOLAND) and Angelo Spada (GP, Team manager and reserve) will also be heading to Denmark at the same time to represent South Africa competing in the men’s CMAS XXXII Euro - African Championships.

Mariëtte De Jager (Cape Town) has made history by being the first South African woman to be selected to compete in an International Spearfishing Event. Picture: Supplied

Mariëtte De Jager (Cape Town) has made history by being the first South African woman to be selected to compete in an International Spearfishing Event. Picture: Supplied