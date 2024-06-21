Prudence Sekgodiso, Shaun Maswanganyi main medal hopes for Team SA at African Athletics Championships

Prudence Sekgodiso and Shaun Maswanganyi will headline the South African team taking part in the African Athletics Championships in Cameroon this weekend. While Kenya will aim for a hat-trick in topping the medals table, the 62-strong SA squad will be sure to claim their fair share of podium finishes at the Stade de la Reunification in Douala from today until next Wednesday.

On the women’s side, Sekgodiso has been in fine form in the Diamond League over the past few months, claiming two 800m victories in Marrakesh and Oslo. The Marrakesh time of 1:57.26 was a personal best and world-lead effort at the time, although it has been subsequently passed by British star Keely Hodgkinson’s outstanding 1:55.78 and Kenyan athlete Mary Moraa’s 1:56.71. But Sekgodiso’s time is still the third-fastest in 2024, and she will get in some endurance work by running in the 1 500m only at the African championships.

Sekgodiso won in Oslo at the end of May in a time of 1:58.66, and said that her preparation was all about peaking at the Paris Olympics, where the athletics programme takes place from August 1 to 11. “I just gave it all like all these girls. There is still so much more to come – I am only 22 years old, so still many things to work on,” Sekgodiso said. “My work has just paid off, and it is still going well towards the Olympic Games.”

Sprinter Maswanganyi is the biggest name in the SA men’s team, and he will line up in the 200m and 4x100m relay. Having just completed his last NCAA season for the University of Houston, Maswanganyi will hope to break the 20-second barrier in Douala, while also getting familiar with relay teammates Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana, Benjamin Richardson and Sinesipho Dambile. Another women’s star on the track will be 100m hurdles specialist Marioné Fourie, who is set to square off with world record-holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria.

Fourie's fastest time this year is 12.79 seconds, but with her personal best being 12.55, she will aim to improve on that mark if she hopes to put pressure on Amusan, whose world record stands at an astonishing 12.12.

The South Africans certainly have medal contenders in the field events, with Kyle Blignaut and Burger Lambrechts (shot put), Alan Cumming and Tshepang Makhethe (hammer throw) and Victor Hogan (discus) on the men’s side, and the likes of Miré Reinstorf (pole vault) and Jo-Ané van Dyk (javelin) for the women. South African Team MEN

100m: Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana, Benjamin Richardson 200m: Sinesipho Dambile, Shaun Maswanganyi 400m: Mthi Mthimkulu, Adrian Swart, Gardeo Isaacs

800m: Edmund du Plessis, Kabelo Mohlosi 1 500m: Jerry Motsau, Luan Munnik 110m hurdles: SW Nel, Denmar Jacobs

400m hurdles: Lindukuhle Gora, Sabelo Dhlamini, Le Roux Hamman 4x100m relay: Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana, Benjamin Richardson, Sinesipho Dambile, Shaun Maswanganyi 4x400m mixed relay: Mthi Mthimkulu, Adrian Swart, Gardeo Isaacs

High jump: Brian Raats, Breyton Poole Long jump: Cheswill Johnson, Jovan van Vuuren Shot put: Kyle Blignaut, Burger Lambrechts

Hammer throw: Alan Cumming, Tshepang Makhethe Discus throw: Victor Hogan, Francois Prinsloo Javelin throw: Rocco van Rooyen

Decathlon: Jesse Perez, Friedrich Pretorius Race walk: Wayne Snyman WOMEN

100m: Viwe Jingqi, Tamzin Thomas 200m: Viwe Jingqi, Shirley Nekhubui 400m: Shirley Nekhubui, Miranda Coetzee

800m: Charné Swart, Gena Lofstrand 1 500m: Prudence Sekgodiso, Carina Viljoen 100m hurdles: Marioné Fourie, Taylon Bieldt

400m hurdles: Rogail Joseph, Tumi Ramokgopa 4x400m mixed relay: Shirley Nekhubui, Miranda Coetzee, Rogail Joseph High jump: Michelle Ngozo, Yvonne Robson

Long jump: Danielle Nolte, Timeke-Jade Coetzee Triple jump: Karmen Fouché, Zinzi Xulu Pole vault: Miré Reinstorf, Nicole Janse van Rensburg

Shot put: Ashley Erasmus, Miné de Klerk Hammer throw: Colette Uys, Leandri Geel Discus throw: Yolandi Stander, Alicia Khunou