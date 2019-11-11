SA rugby boss confirms the Springboks Trophy Tour will visit other provinces









Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions the Springboks were doing their victory parade in Cape Town. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The SA Rugby is planning smaller trophy visits to other South African provinces, but no timelines were given as yet. The streets of Cape Town were abuzz on Monday with Springboks fans cheering for the rugby heroes on their final leg of the Rugby World Cup victory tour, which made its way through the City townships Langa, Belhar and Elsies River, where the champions displayed the Web Ellis Cup in all its glory. Thousands of fans came out in their numbers to see the champions carrying the Web Ellis Cup through the city. For many, the victory symbolised the hope for greater unity in the country. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi thanked South Africans from all walks of life for coming out in their hundreds of thousands to congratulate the Boks on winning the Rugby World Cup in the last week. "The last week has probably been one of the best of my life and I speak on behalf of all my team-mates and management when I say that the support we’ve received has been nothing but remarkable and unbelievable," Kolisi said.

"The celebrations in Tokyo, with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Prince Harry in attendance, were very special, but nothing could prepare us for what was waiting back here in South Africa."

"From our arrival at OR Tambo International Airport last Tuesday, the reception with Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings, meeting and greeting our loyal sponsors, and receptions by local government around the country, it’s been a fantastic and whirlwind week," he said, but they won the Webb Ellis Cup for ordinary South Africans and to be able to present the trophy to them, has been phenomenal.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Thousands lined the streets of Cape Town to see the rugby world cup winners. Video: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander confirmed the smaller trophy visits, and said to supporters, who missed on the routes, "we’re as disappointed as you, but unfortunately the last-minute route changes advised by local authorities were unavoidable".

"The same applies to the many other areas in South Africa we could not reach on this Trophy Tour. Our objective was to reach the maximum number of South Africans taking the constraints of time and geography into consideration, and unfortunately, it was simply impossible to cover the whole country."

"I would like to thank the World Cup-winning Springbok champions for greeting the thousands of Capetonians on Monday who came out to show their support and appreciation for what our Bokke have accomplished," City mayor Dan Plato said.

Plato said the victory parade today was a spectacular display of pride and unity and he wanted to thank all the supporters for showing the Springboks just how much Cape Town appreciated them.

"The City’s events management team, the South African Rugby Union (SARU), traffic services, Metro Police and Law Enforcement and the police all deserve a big thank you for making the day a success that it was. I also want to thank the City Sightseeing company for providing a backup bus after one of the buses from a third party broke down briefly after the city parade," Plato said.

