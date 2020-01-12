Teenager Nosipho Vezi is SA’s hottest girl cricket talent. Sports activist Cheryl Roberts talks of her participation in cricket, and where her love for cricket began.

In this Question and Answer interview in the series “South Africa’s Sportsgirl Talent In Conversation With Cheryl Roberts”, Nosipho, 18, talks of her participation in cricket.

Nosipho’s talent in the sport could have been missed altogether if she attended a school or stayed in a community that didn’t offer girls opportunities to play cricket.

But after moving from Durban to the Eastern Cape to start high school, it was there in Mthatha at age 13 that Nosipho got the chance to play cricket, after her Grade 8 teacher introduced girls’ cricket at the school.

Then it was off to play at the cricket stadium Khaya Majola, home base of Kei cricket, named after legendary anti-apartheid cricketer, Khaya Majola.

Through the ranks rose girl cricketer Nosipho, later moving to Cape Town to stay with her mother and finish her schooling at ID Mkhize High in Gugulethu.

Nosipho immediately joined Guguletu CC. Her cricket talent couldn’t go unnoticed and soon Western Province women’s cricket had the schoolgirl selected into the WP senior women’s cricket squad. She was just 17.

In only her second season of senior women’s cricket, 18-year-old Nosipho was on fire with the ball, taking two five-wicket hauls and four wickets in just three 50-overs in interprovincial matches played for WP in the first round of the 2019/2020 interprovincial 50-overs competition.

I’m marvelling at this talent that is Nosipho Vezi. I saw her debut for WP over a year ago. And now see her taking the wickets.

How have you been enjoying the 2019/2020 season?

It’s been a great improvement on my bowling. Now I’m confident and happy with my bowling.

Your bowling figures are amazing. Two five-wicket hauls in three 50-overs matches. Did you have any idea you would be getting these wickets in the first half of the season?

No, not at all.

How did you start playing cricket?

When my Grade 8 teacher in Mthatha introduced girls’ cricket, I was so surprised, because in Durban where I was born and went to primary school, “ladies’ cricket” didn’t exist. So I only watched cricket when boys played. But then I started playing cricket. I started playing mini-cricket.

How often do you practise? Do you put in long hours in the nets?

I honestly don’t put in long hours! I mostly take a jog three times a week and have a session with my team four times a week.

You’ve completed matric. What are you doing post-matric?

I did a first-year course at UWC in 2019. I’m going to start a BA degree there this year.

You surely have international ambitions. How soon do you want to be playing for South Africa?

I’m looking forward to be playing for SA women Proteas after finishing my Honours degree. That’s in about four years. Maybe sooner, if the selectors think I’m ready.

Who are your most admired cricketers?

SA international Shabnim Ismail and Western Province player Lindelwa Nadia Mbokotwana.

Your cricket goals for 2020 and beyond? Where would you like to be with your cricket in 2015?

I’d like to see myself playing for South Africa and improve my batting skills, mostly.

What makes you happy playing cricket?

(She smiles.) Cricket brings us as South Africans together and we all respect one another at all times.

Would you like to play pro cricket outside South Africa?

Definitely, that would be a dream come true.



