Johannesburg - Chief executive of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) Tubby Reddy has been dismissed.





Reddy was previously suspended in June last year following various charges including sexual harassment.





His hearing was expected to be completed within a few weeks, but constant delays dragged the process out.









The governing body’s controversial CEO was not the only one let go according to TimesLive stating that Sascoc had also sacked chief financial officer Vinesh Maharaj and Jean Kelly, a senior manager in Reddy’s office.





The reasons for dismissal is expected to be revealed in a media release later on Tuesday.





It's also reported that Reddy seeks to lodge an appeal and fight to keep his job after he was immediately dismissed.





Another report states that, Reddy’s legal team said he rejected the outcome of what he claimed was a “one-sided” disciplinary hearing a nd that Sascoc has “squandered” R3 million in legal fees throughout the process.





