Sasfin Cape Town Cricket Sixes is all about having a ball









SASFIN Cape Town Cricket Sixes incorporates men’s, women’s and junior leagues across all skill levels. Cape Town - Africa's biggest sixes tournament, the annual Sasfin Cape Town Cricket Sixes, will take place from February 14 to 16. Now in its 5th year, the festival has grown from 40 teams in 2016 to more than 100 teams booked for this year. The event is held at Western Province Cricket Club in Rondebosch, which as large open fields and an entertainment area perfect for a weekend of activities and entertainment. The festival traditionally focused on cricket as its core sport, with the addition of six-a-side soccer leagues in 2017. This year the founders are adding touch and tag rugby leagues.

Entrants can participate in the social league, lager league, development league and the much-anticipated VIP Corporate Cup.

Players from all over the world enter their teams, some from as far afield as Dubai and Qatar.

There are three leagues for soccer and two for touch rugby.

Each team is guaranteed four games, with group matches on February 15 and finals the next day.

There will be a selection of artisanal food stands and local pop-up restaurants, while a global food village aims to have dishes from countries participating in the matches.

Grab a bite to eat, visit Hendricks Gin Bar lounge for a drink, and if you want something for the whole family, take the little ones to the Playstation Adventure Park, complete with rides, games and face-painting.

Music is one of the main attractions. This year Goodluck will be the Saturday evening headline act.

The music line-up for the rest of the weekend includes the Rivertones, Tim Smal and other DJs and bands still to be released.

Providing a platform for sports development within local communities is another pillar of the Cape Town Cricket Sixes. #HitPovertyforaSix driven by Ryan Christian, allows children from local communities to train at special clinics coached by legends such as Allan Donald and Meyrick Pringle.

Early Bird tickets are R90.

To register for tickets, visit https://www.howler.co.za/events/register-for-early-access-to-sasfin-cape-town-cricket-sixes-win-89ba

To book your team in a league, visit https://www.howler.co.za/events/team-entry-sasfin-cape-town-cricket-sixes-2020-2f04

For travel Packages for teams outside Cape Town, visit https://www.capetownsixes.com/travel-packages

