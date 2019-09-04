Onesimo Football Academy’s U10 team will participate in the Old Crossroads Spring Tournament on Saturday.

Cape Town - A Crossroads film-maker hopes a football tournament she has organised will serve as a catalyst to bring down rampant crime in the township. Zukiswa Simelukane, 34, conceptualised the Old Crossroads Spring Tournament, which will take place on Saturday.

She said Onesimo Football Academy, which is taking part in the Tournament, was a crime prevention initiative aimed at boys from Crossroads, Nyanga, Phillipi and Gugulethu.

Various programmes were offered to boys aged from five to those in the first team.

“I realised that as much as sport cannot entirely wipe out crime, it does make a huge difference in the community,” Simelukane said.

She said the idea of starting a football club came out of a documentary she produced in 2006, that exposed the cycle of gangsterism, drug abuse and the effect of a lack of sport in communities.

“In my research to do a follow-up documentary in 2011, I found out most of the boys died from gunshots and mob justice.

“Some were not in their right state of mind as a result of long term use of tik,” said Simelukane.

She said she approached her co-founder, former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates striker Thembinkosi ‘Terror’ Fanteni’, who was unable to accept the challenge, but they reignited their project earlier this year.

Princess Masiza, whose son is playing in the tournament, said he grew up with love for soccer, but as time went by he stopped playing.

“I felt like I had failed my son, but I approached Onesimo and have seen a major change in my son’s life,” said Masiza.

A player, Lihle Dyifolo, said one of the challenges was the lack of sports facilities.

“I know Onesimo is a club that will get me to my goal to be a professional player, as long as I also commit because it is not just about being coached,” said Dyifolo.

Simelukane said some of the club’s goals was to provide bigger teams with players, to host coaching clinics and sport summits and to bring girls into the team.

“One of our boys just got a call from Ajax Cape Town. My heart is in community development, hearing parents testify about their children’s transformation is one of my biggest achievements,” she said.