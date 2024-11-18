Springboks shift attention to Wales looking to secure UK tour whitewash

This past weekend, the Springboks demonstrated their resolve and tenacity, clinching a 29-20 victory against England at Twickenham. It was a hard-won victory which not only confirmed their status as the world’s preeminent rugby nation but also put them on track to potentially end their November tour unbeaten for the first time since 2013.

Rassie Erasmus: “We were certainly not happy with the performance ... (but) we are content with the result” 🗣#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #ENGvRSA — Springboks (@Springboks) November 16, 2024

With memories of their previous encounter still fresh, hopes are high as the South African side gears up for their final challenge against Wales on Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Reflecting on the match against the English, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus acknowledged the challenges presented throughout the game. “It was competitive as hell,” he said, underscoring the strenuous nature of the encounter.

“It wasn't fantastic, but if you come to Twickenham and you beat them (England) by nine points and you aren't happy, you'd be (sounding) arrogant.” “It wasn't fantastic, but if you come to Twickenham and you beat them (England) by nine points and you aren't happy, you'd be (sounding) arrogant. We are content that we beat them.

“But just like last weekend, the scoreboard probably doesn't reflect how close the game was. It was a one-try game with a couple of penalties missed here and there. Two tries - one from them and one from us - disallowed because of small infringements A pivotal moment in the match was the resilience displayed by the Springbok defence in the second half. Even when prop Gerhard Steenekamp received a yellow card for team infractions, South Africa managed to keep England at bay, allowing just three points in a second-half where they were constantly under pressure. Veteran player Vincent Koch played a crucial role, seamlessly adapting from his usual tighthead position to loosehead in order to maintain stability in the scrums.

“Getting cards is not something we are proud of.” “Getting cards is not something we are proud of,” Erasmus admitted, yet he commended his team’s character in overcoming adversity and defending like their lives depended on it.

“But hanging in there while we have one, shows the side's character and the good planning by the coaches and players running specific areas of our game. If Vincent couldn't play at loosehead, which we marked him down for on the team sheet, we would've gone to uncontested scrums and down to 13 men. Then we would've struggled to keep them out because they were doing quite well. “It comes down to the experience in the squad. Most of the guys have played together in important games and most recently played in the Rugby Championship decider against Argentina.” The Springboks now look towards their clash with Wales, a fixture that promises to be another test of their mettle. They arrived in Cardiff yesterday and commenced their preparations for the weekend.