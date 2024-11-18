Springboks triumph over England, but key areas require improvement

Despite a performance marked by some inconsistencies, South Africa's unwavering resolve and defensive prowess were instrumental in ensuring victory against a determined home side. As the Springboks wrap up their UK tour, one final match against Wales awaits, promising a chance for improvement and consolidation.

Check out the highlights from the victory over England in London 🎥#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #ENGvRSA — Springboks (@Springboks) November 16, 2024 A mammoth defensive effort No victory is earned without grit, and the Springboks demonstrated this in spades with a defensive display that effectively stymied England's formidable attack.

Allowing just three points in the second half, South Africa’s defenders showcased their tenacity, even when reduced to 14 players for a spell. While a couple of soft tries from England momentarily tested their mettle, the Springboks resolutely regrouped, a testament to their character and commitment to defensive discipline. Varied attacking gameplan here to stay

The match also highlighted the Springboks’ ever evolving attacking strategy. Though not fully polished, their enhanced playmaking options were on display, keeping England's defence on high alert. Innovative set pieces, such as the lineout move that saw centre Damian de Allende seize the ball, were particularly impressive. Furthermore, the tactical kicking of Manie Libbok opened crucial spaces, led to try-scoring opportunities and showed that the Springboks are embracing a dynamic approach moving forward.

Handre Pollard is not the best distributor. He’s not the best defender. He’s not the most skilful. He’s not got the greatest vision.



But if you need a man to win you games of rugby union football, you pick Handre Pollard. — A-P (@rugby_ap) November 17, 2024

Perfect Pollard place-kicking One cannot overlook the significance of Handre Pollard’s clinical kicking. Coming on as a substitute, Pollard’s precise kicking boot provided the composure the Springboks needed to secure a buffer against England’s pursuit. Despite some early misses from starting flyhalf Libbok, Pollard's ability to keep the scoreboard ticking through accurate conversions proved vital in navigating a tactical battle as the match progressed.

Nevertheless, the victory was not without its blemishes. A troubling aspect of the Springboks’ performance was their discipline, evidenced by an alarming number of penalties conceded in the second half. Prop Gerhard Steenekamp’s yellow card added pressure during a critical phase of the game. Pieter-Steph du Toit was lucky not to be sent off for illegally collapsing a maul. Addressing these lapses will be crucial, particularly as they head into their final match and stretch into the next year’s internationals. Getting that lineout to 100% accuracy