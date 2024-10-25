Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker hopes winning momentum holds against Richards Bay

Stellenbosch FC continued in a winning vein as they snapped up their second win in five days on the road. On Wednesday night, Chippa United became their latest victims after Ashley Cupido and Devin Titus scored unanswered first-half goals in the side’s 2-0 win, coming on the back of last Friday’s Carling Knockout 2-1 extra-time triumph over AmaZulu in Durban.

Chippa hosted Stellenbosch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha after the Winelands team could not secure a venue in the Western Cape region. Their home venue, the Danie Craven Stadium, is off-limits as the Stormers are using the facility for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash against Munster. Steve Barker, the Stellenbosch coach, said two well-taken first-half goals gave the team a match-winning start against the home team. The outcome allows them to slot into third place on the Premiership standings.

“Chippa had a good start to the league season, so we were pleased with this result,” said Barker. “My thoughts are that it was a game of two halves. In the first half, we were in control, dominated and created the goal-scoring opportunities. This allowed us to bank two goals to give us the halftime lead – well deserved, I thought. “The second-half credit must go to Chippa. They came out with a lot more intent, and purpose. Their players worked hard, and we had some problems.”

As early as the fourth minute, former Cape Town Spurs striker Ashley Cupido was denied by a brave save from Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

However, just past the half-hour mark, midfielder Titus laid on a delightful goalmouth cross for Cupido to find the back of the net. “I think Ashley is going to score more goals for us. When you change clubs, come from a club that was relegated to one that’s challenging, it’s never easy,” said Barker. “We just have to be patient with him, and I’m pleased he’s scored his first goal for Stellenbosch.

“I’m hoping it will start a bit of a floodgate as he thrives on the confidence of his teammates. “Bradley Mojela is out for two weeks, so we need players like Ashley to step up and do what he’s done tonight.

Ashley is up and running in Stellenbosch colours 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nPLW3afmIi — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 24, 2024 “I thought his work-rate was good, and besides the goal he scored, he was busy. He did a lot of covering, always ready to make runs for us.” Barker said his team need to maintain a winning strategy because there are many fixtures lined up in what will be a congested season.

Both teams return to Premiership action tomorrow, with Stellenbosch away to Richards Bay (3pm kick-off) and Chippa United at home to Golden Arrows (8pm). “This will be a congested season, with league, cup and continental games overlapping,” said Barker. “We hope our momentum holds, and we will look to maintain consistency whenever we play. “The league is our bread and butter, and we must challenge at the top end of the table. Every game is important.