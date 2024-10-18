Stellenbosch FC star Devin Titus: If they give me the ball, I will score

Stellenbosch FC surprised all and sundry by annexing the Carling Knockout Cup last season after winning all their games, including the final away from home. They won on the road against Chippa United, Polokwane City and Richards Bay before defeating TS Galaxy on penalties at a sparsely populated Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

It was a terrific run by the Cape Winelands team to claim their first piece of major silverware in the elite league. This feat was not lost on Devin Titus, who played an integral role in the team’s cup triumph last season, scoring in both the quarter-final and semi-final stages. He was later honoured as the Player of the Tournament for his efforts. Titus has called on his teammates to own their status as champions on their return to KwaZulu-Natal tonight when they start their title defence against AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi (7pm start).

Stellenbosch have played more games in KwaZulu-Natal than any other province this season, and they have exposed the myth that playing away from home is more difficult. Just over a month ago, coach Steve Barker’s team achieved the impossible by defeating the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns (2-0 on aggregate) in successive weeks in away Nedbank Cup encounters. Tonight, Titus will be leading the Stellenbosch front-line with his penetrative runs down the right flank.

The journey begins again tomorrow 👊#CarlingKnockout 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wjxqGWn84R — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 17, 2024 “As defending champions, we have a target on our back. Every team will be coming out full throttle against us. We just have to do what we do best and hopefully, we can reclaim our title at the end of the tournament,” he said.

“Being first-time champions was incredibly special, but now we have a responsibility as champions to own that status. It’s not enough to show up... We have to be at our best in all four games.” Last season, the 23-year-old was the tournament’s outstanding player and will aim for a stellar performance against Usuthu. “It was a tournament where I just hit the mark. However, a lot was down to my teammates and the technical staff who believed in me,” Titus said.

“I’ve always said that if they give me the ball, I will score. If I can’t score, I will find the pass to help someone else score, so winning Player of the Tournament last season was a collective effort.” Titus’ overall contribution to Stellies’ excellent run last season was playing 39 matches, scoring 12 goals and recording three assists. Stellenbosch tactician Barker will not have an easy time working out his team’s strategy because AmaZulu – under new co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi – will be an unknown entity since Usuthu will make their debut under the new brains trust.

It's always competitive 😅 pic.twitter.com/8Lw7XFuhkU — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 16, 2024 At this stage, Zwane and Vilakazi have been singing from the same hymn sheet. Their collective goal is for the team to win matches after their dreadful Premiership run this season.