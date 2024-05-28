Stormers brace for Lions onslaught

Leighton Koopman A fired-up and highly motivated Lions will rock up to Cape Town on Saturday to settle a score with the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

That is what the Stormers expect as they prepare to host the Jozi Pride in the final round robin match of the season this weekend. The Lions have a possible knockout spot to play for at Cape Town Stadium (kick-off 1.45pm) and to maintain their record as the only South African side to have won a URC match in the Mother City. A win for the Stormers will secure fifth spot on the points table and Champions Cup qualification, but in the event of an unexpected loss, they only need one point from the clash to qualify.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could run out against the Lions at inside centre on Saturday in their URC clash at Cape Town Stadium, but is most likely to play at fullback. Backpagepix Dawie Snyman, Stormers backline coach, said yesterday they are bracing for a fierce onslaught in the SA derby. “They are coming down here on a mission and there is a lot at stake for them. They won’t know what they need (to make the play-offs), so the first thing will be to beat us. “But, in saying that, we are solely focused on our game. We know what the Lions will bring and we have analysed them, so we know where they are strong and where there might be a few opportunities for us (to capitalise on).

“Our motivation will be to put out a good Stormers performance and it’s great they are coming down with a lot of motivation. They will test us and we need a good test.” Snyman admitted it will be difficult to replace the genius of the injured Damian Willemse over the next couple of matches. But in utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and centre Wandisile Simelane, they don’t have a lack of excellent replacements. Damian Willemse is expected to be out of action for at least four months due to injury. | BackpagePix Simelane’s new midfield partnership with Dan du Plessis has been coming along favourably and the two feed off each other so well on the attack and defence. The return of Feinberg-Mngomezulu as an option at inside centre, and his form since playing again will make the selection choice tougher.

Scrumhalf Paul de Wet and winger Ben Loader are also available for selection after recovering from injuries. “Losing Damian is a massive blow,” said Snyman. “He brings leadership to the group and is a great player. “But we have other options. Those guys must step up, and it’s a good opportunity for them. We will also rely on guys like Manie (Libbok), Warrick (Gelant), and the other guys to fill the leadership void Damian will leave.