Stormers up for Glasgow quarter-final

Leighton Koopman The Stormers showed enough fight at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon against a desperate Lions side to give them confidence they can upset the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship.

“We will be up for it,” was the promise Stormers head coach John Dobson made after his side claimed another home derby win, beating the Lions 29-24 in Cape Town to seal fifth place in the competition. Although it will be the first time they will have to travel for a knock-out match in the URC, the former champions have welcomed a change in their route to the final from the previous two seasons. Evan Roos of the Stormers is challenged by Willem Alberts of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship game at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Glasgow and Munster or the Ospreys (in the semifinal) will stand in the Stormers’ way of reaching the final for a third consecutive season.

But the Stormers will have to make do without their two injured World Cup winners in utility back Damian Willemse and loose forward Deon Fourie. At the same time, the looming suspension of winger Angelo Davids for a high tackle on Lions pivot Sanele Nohamba will likely take another starter out. The Stormers showed enough fight at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon to give them confidence they can upset the Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday evening (kick-off 8.35pm). “We are not quite on the money yet, but we needed a good win in a tough South African derby to get everyone thoroughly engaged for next week. We have a clean bill of health (from the match),” Dobson said.

The Lions threw everything at the Stormers and after leading 21-12 at half-time, the Cape side had to find a way to get back into the match. They did so with their brilliant defence and a 30 000-strong crowd behind them to claw their way back, even after Davids's red card.

They sealed the win In the dying minutes with a converted try off a strong rolling maul, which was preceded by a brilliant defensive effort with 14 men to keep the Lions from crossing the tryline in the second half. Fullback Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and replacement prop Brok Harris epitomised the defensive heart of the Stormers when they combined to stop speedy Lions winger Edwill van der Merwe and powerful No 8 Francke Horne from reaching the line off a fine attack in the left-hand corner of the stadium.

“The character at the end shows this team has buckets of it. I would’ve loved us to do some things better, but Brokkie making a cover tackle in the left-hand corner is extraordinary. My overall sentiment is very proud. “I don’t have many concerns ahead of the quarter-final, but there are a few technical points (to look at).”