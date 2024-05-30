Suleiman Hartzenberg sizzling for Stormers

The Stormers’ depth at wing is probably the best in several seasons as the competition among the speedsters continues to heat up ahead of the United Rugby Championship play-offs. In-form 21-year-old Suleiman Hartzenberg is probably the first name on the list of the Cape side’s coaches when it comes to team selection, and he has hit the ground running since returning from an injury.

Even though more experienced players like Courtnall Skosan, Angelo Davids and Ben Loader are breathing down his neck, the youngster is refusing to give up the jersey. Even in the absence of the other prolific wing, the injured Leolin Zas, the three others are fighting it out to be Hartzenberg’s teammate on game day. His meteoric rise has even seen him being invited to the two Springbok alignment camps this year, something the Manenberg local believes will only benefit his game at the inaugural URC champions.

The Lions will visit Cape Town on Saturday (1.45pm kick-off) in the final league match of the season, with both sides with plenty to play for. The Stormers can seal fifth spot on the URC log with a win, while a bonus-point victory will aid the Lions’ ambition to reach the knockouts. “They’ll definitely come to give us a run for our money,” Hartzenberg told the Stormers website.

“It’s also an important match for us, seeing that it’s our last home game for the regular season, and we would like to carry the momentum into the play-offs and give the people of Cape Town one last smile before we head off. “It’s quite an early kick-off but we want to leave the DHL Stadium on a high and continue to build on our performances this season.” Hartzenberg has scored five tries this season and will be out to add to that tally against the Lions.

He already got the best of Bok wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi at the Bulls and Sharks respectively this season, and could cap an excellent campaign against the local teams when he comes up against the likes of Edwill van der Merwe, Rabz Maxwane and Richard Kriel at the weekend. 25 000 tickets and counting! See you at DHL Stadium for a big @Vodacom #URC SA derby on Saturday.



— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 29, 2024 He missed the previous clash against the Joburg side this season – which ended 35-33 in the Stormers’ favour – due to injury, and will be raring to go against the Lions’ speedsters. Hartzenberg said the competition for spots is healthy in the squad, but they also know they have a job to do. “We try to help each other the best way we can. There’s always been a close bond, and we’re very supportive of one another. But we’re also there to perform for the team, and our job is to make it as hard as possible for the coaches to choose,” the former Junior Bok star said.