Cape Town - A 17-year-old soccer player from Lavender Hill impressed coaches with his goal-keeping skills and he got chosen to represent his country at the 2020 Alicante Cup in Spain. The soccer tournament will take place in Santa Pola, Alicante from June 29 to July 3. Tristan Hollander has faced many challenges. His mother passed away at a young age and his aunt currently looks after him and his siblings. Hollander’s aunt, Aletta Harris, said that Tristan was always outside playing soccer with the boys from the area. He prefers to be outdoors playing soccer instead of watching television.

“He is really excited about this tour and I believe it’s going to help bring out his potential even more. This opportunity will also show him how to look after himself.”

Chief executive at Guardians of the National Treasure organisation Ralph Bouwers said that Hollander was a very good goalkeeper and often played with the senior guys in the South Peninsula premier league.

“He was only 16 when he played with the senior team in the soccer club, which is phenomenal.”