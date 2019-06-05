Ishmaeel Appies

Cape Town - A talented young gymnast from Zeekoevlei is in urgent need of funding to help him realise his dream of participating in an international competition. Ishmaeel Appies, 16, a Grade 11 pupil at Spine Road High School in Mitchells Plain, has been invited to participate in the Scalabis Cup, a global club competition to be held in Portugal from July 2-7. His invitation came after he impressed judges at the Madiba Cup competition in January.

“He has loved gymnastics since he was very young, and joined Brawns Gymnastics Club in Bergvliet when he was in Grade 1,” said Ishmaeel’s mother, Latiefa Appies.

Her son had won numerous awards for gymnastics and received the gold medal in two events, tumbling and the double mini, at the Madiba Cup, He has represented South Africa in the Region 5 Gymnastics Competition for three years in a row and has been crowned national champion in his age group five times.

“Ishmaeel joined Brawns when he was very young and has continued to display great talent and sportsmanlike conduct,” said club owner Natalie Hobbs.

Love for gymnastics runs in the family, with Ishmaeel’s three younger siblings, Jihaad, 10, and twins Imaan and Nuraan, 12, all attending Brawns Gymnastics Club and excelling at the sport. “Their dad, Adnaan Appies, is a gymnastics coach at Spine Road High School, so that’s where the kids have drawn their inspiration from,” said Latiefa.

Ishmaeel plans to pursue gymnastics in future but is set on studying to become a teacher.

The estimated cost for the trip is R25000. Donors can email [email protected]

Ishmaeel Appies in first place on the podium.

[email protected]